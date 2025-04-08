Kriti Sanon To Veer Pahariya; A Look At Best Dressed Celebs At Maddock Films Success Party
Bollywood stars brought their A-game to the Maddock Films' 20th anniversary celebration, serving fashion goals with every step.
Maddock Films' 20th Anniversary
From Kriti Sanon to Veer Pahariya, the red carpet was a runway of full-glam energy — and we’re here for every bit of it! Here's a closer look at the standout style moments of the night.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a shimmering silver gown, exuding grace, glamour, and goddess-level confidence all at once.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff nailed the all-black look with effortless cool—black shirt, black pants, a hint of his sculpted torso, and those signature shades sealing the deal.
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan turned heads in a sleek black dress, keeping it minimal yet magnetic with bold cuts and effortless charm.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal kept it classy in black pants, a tee, and a bold violet jacket, letting his power dressing speak for itself.
Sharvari
Munjya fame Sharvari stunned in a white corseted mini dress with a faux closure and black sweetheart neckline, paired with a mini handbag and black fringed stilettos with thin straps.
Diana Penty
Diana Penty looked effortlessly elegant in a black bodycon sleeveless gown with a statement patterned neckline, accessorized with a broad black bracelet and a metallic handbag.
Veer Pahariya
Veer Pahariya stole the spotlight in a casual street-style look, pairing baggy jeans with a white vest and a black geometric-patterned leather jacket, finishing the outfit with white sneakers and a chunky pendant.
