/Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses nailing the white ethnic look

Gen-Z actresses in traditional attire in whites

Gen-Z actresses in traditional attire in whites: White has a timeless charm in Indian fashion. Sarees, anarkalis, churidars, salwar suits — in white, they all feel classic and elegant. Even with western wear trending everywhere, some young actresses are going back to these traditional white looks. From actresses Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri, to Ananya Panday are among the Gen-Z stars keeping this style alive.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)