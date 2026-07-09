/Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses nailing the white ethnic look

Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday: A look at Gen-Z stars who have pulled off ethnic whites channeling their true desi vibe.
Gen-Z actresses in traditional attire in whites: White has a timeless charm in Indian fashion. Sarees, anarkalis, churidars, salwar suits — in white, they all feel classic and elegant. Even with western wear trending everywhere, some young actresses are going back to these traditional white looks. From actresses Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri, to Ananya Panday are among the Gen-Z stars keeping this style alive.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Triptii Dimri looks fab in a white anarkali, featuring intricately embroidered border at the edges of her dupatta. The Maa Behen actress layers her look with statement jewellery and with classic mojaris.
Aneet Padda adds twist to her saree, while keeping the original retro essence intact to serve a subtle look. She wears a halterneck blouse with fine detailing at the center.
Sara Arjun looks like a pretty face in a vintage frame as she gets clickde in an embroidered anarkali suit with details around the neckline, hem and sleeves.
Ananya Panday is a vision to behold in white floor-length anarkali. Do not miss her sleek bun sleek bun with classic roses.
Pratibha Ranta looks stunning in a white palazzo set featuring floral embroidery all over, paired with a net blouse.
Kriti Sanon wore a ruffled white net saree channeling her inner diva in desi avatar.