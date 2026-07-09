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Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses nailing the white ethnic look

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Ananya Panday: A look at Gen-Z stars who have pulled off ethnic whites channeling their true desi vibe.

 

Gen-Z actresses in traditional attire in whites1/8

Gen-Z actresses in traditional attire in whites

Gen-Z actresses in traditional attire in whites: White has a timeless charm in Indian fashion. Sarees, anarkalis, churidars, salwar suits — in white, they all feel classic and elegant. Even with western wear trending everywhere, some young actresses are going back to these traditional white looks. From actresses Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri, to Ananya Panday are among the Gen-Z stars keeping this style alive.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Triptii Dimri in white traditional attire2/8

Triptii Dimri in white traditional attire

Triptii Dimri looks fab in a white anarkali, featuring intricately embroidered border at the edges of her dupatta. The Maa Behen actress layers her look with statement jewellery and with classic mojaris.

Sharvari in desi attire3/8

Sharvari in desi attire

Sharvari wears a printed lehenga piece with a thick waistline and a white dupatta with dangling details around the edges. The actress styles her look with heavy, Kundan jewellery - looking gorgeous.

Aneet Padda in white4/8

Aneet Padda in white

Aneet Padda adds twist to her saree, while keeping the original retro essence intact to serve a subtle look. She wears a halterneck blouse with fine detailing at the center.

 

Sara Arjun's desi avatar5/8

Sara Arjun's desi avatar

Sara Arjun looks like a pretty face in a vintage frame as she gets clickde in an embroidered anarkali suit with details around the neckline, hem and sleeves. 

Ananya Panday in white anarkali6/8

Ananya Panday in white anarkali

Ananya Panday is a vision to behold in white floor-length anarkali. Do not miss her sleek bun sleek bun with classic roses.

Pratibha Ranta in white avatar7/8

Pratibha Ranta in white avatar

Pratibha Ranta looks stunning in a white palazzo set featuring floral embroidery all over, paired with a net blouse. 

Kriti Sanon's white look8/8

Kriti Sanon's white look

Kriti Sanon wore a ruffled white net saree channeling her inner diva in desi avatar.

TAGS:
Kriti Sanon
Triptii Dimri
Ananya Panday
Gen-Z Actresses
actresses in ethnic wear

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