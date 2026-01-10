Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Smriti Irani To Hiten Tejwani—Who Holds A Master’s In Pharmaceutical Engineering?

Advertisement
NewsPhotosKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Smriti Irani To Hiten Tejwani—Who Holds A Master’s In Pharmaceutical Engineering?
The iconic television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is currently topping the charts with its new season. The latest instalment has been garnering positive reviews from fans. However, very few people are aware of the strong academic backgrounds of the actors who play their favourite characters.
Updated:Jan 10, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Amar Upadhyay, best known for his role as Mihir Virani, studied chemical engineering before pivoting to the entertainment industry. He also received formal acting training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to hone his skills.

Smriti Irani is widely loved for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She completed her schooling at Holy Child Auxilium School in New Delhi. Following this, she enrolled at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning to pursue a B.Com degree but could not complete the programme as her modelling and acting career began taking shape. Today, she stands out as one of India’s most recognised television personalities and an influential political figure.

 

Hiten Tejwani, who plays Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, studied at Saint Francis D’Assisi High School in Mumbai. He went on to complete his graduation from Jai Hind College, Mumbai, before actively pursuing theatre and modelling.

