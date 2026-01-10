Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast And Their Educational Qualifications: From Smriti Irani To Hiten Tejwani—Who Holds A Master’s In Pharmaceutical Engineering?

2 / 3

Smriti Irani is widely loved for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She completed her schooling at Holy Child Auxilium School in New Delhi. Following this, she enrolled at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning to pursue a B.Com degree but could not complete the programme as her modelling and acting career began taking shape. Today, she stands out as one of India’s most recognised television personalities and an influential political figure.