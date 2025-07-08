Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani's Per Day Staggering Salary, From Rs 1800 To Rs... Check Details
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Actor Salary: Today, let's find out who is the highest-paid TV actress in 2025? Winning a million hearts as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani rightfully made her place in fans's hearts.
Smriti Irani's Staggering Salary - Then vs Now
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Premiere: The show had more than 1,800 episodes, and recently celebrated 25 years on June 3. Now, the reboot version will be available to watch from July 29, 2025 at 10:30 pm on StarPlus and stream online on JioHotstar. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot version's first promo has now been released. Today, let's go down the memory lane and find out how far has the lead actress of the show Smriti Irani come in all these years. From her Rs 1800 per day to now a reported staggering amount - the journey has been incredible.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot version's first promo has now been released. Taking to its Instagram account, StarPlus posted a brief clip announcing where and from when the audience can watch the serial. The promo shows a family of 4 eating food at a restaurant when the title song of the serial plays on a TV. The discussion starts on whether Smriti Irani will return for the serial or not. As they debate her chances for returning to the serial, the video shows Smriti's Tulsi.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Returns
The reboot would be 150-episodes long. The producer said, "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that, " Ektaa Kapoor said at a recent event.
When Smriti Irani earned Rs 1800 per day
During a conversation with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani shared that her per-day salary on the show and recalled how she was living in extremely difficult financial circumstances at that time. “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi didn’t happen because of personality. In the office of Ekta Kapoor, an astrologer saw Smriti from afar and asked them to stop her", she said.
“The astrologer’s name was Janardhan, and he said I would become a big star, I had gone there to sign a contract where I was going to play the role of someone’s sister,” Smriti said and added that she didn’t know Ekta was sitting behind a curtain with the pandit and he told Ekta “if you work with her, she is going to be a big face in the country. The minute the astrologer finished his sentence Ekta immediately came and asked her “What was I signing”, she added. As per the contract, she was getting paid around Rs 1200-1300 per day, Smriti revealed.
“At that time I was doing a cleaner’s job at McDonald’s where I was getting paid Rs 1800 a month. So getting Rs 1200 a day was much better,” the BJP leader said.
Smriti remembered that as soon as Ekta Kapoor noticed what she was signing, she tore that contract, and decided to cast her as Tulsi Virani for Rs 1800 per day. For the actor-turned-politician, this was a significant moment, as she was getting a month’s salary for one day’s work.
Meet Highest Paid Indian TV Actress Of 2025
According to India Forums and several other entertainment portals, the rumour is abuzz that Smriti Irani has been offered ₹14 lakh per day. The amount is yet to be officially confirmed. Not just that, the actress-turned-politician will be given Z+ level security while shooting on the sets. The makers are following a strict no-phone policy and limited access on sets amid grand launch of the show.
Smriti Irani's TV Career
In 2000, Smriti Irani made her début with TV series Aatish and Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal. She also starred in the Kavita serial on DD metro. But it was with Balaji Telefilms' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by Ekta Kapoor which earned her massive stardom. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired between 2000 to 2008.
She holds the record of winning five consecutive Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress - Popular, four Indian Telly Awards.
Smriti Irani's Political Career
Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2003. She became the vice president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004. Smriti is an MP from the Amethi constituency and won Lok Sabha elections in 2019 by defeating Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Other Highest-Paid TV Actors
The TV star cum digital content creator - Jannat Zubair took home Rs 18 lakh per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi and Rs 2 lakh per episode on Laughter Challenge, as per Siasat.com. Another top name is actress Rupali Ganguly, who reportedly gets Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa.
