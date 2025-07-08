4 / 8

During a conversation with Curly Tales, Smriti Irani shared that her per-day salary on the show and recalled how she was living in extremely difficult financial circumstances at that time. “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi didn’t happen because of personality. In the office of Ekta Kapoor, an astrologer saw Smriti from afar and asked them to stop her", she said.

“The astrologer’s name was Janardhan, and he said I would become a big star, I had gone there to sign a contract where I was going to play the role of someone’s sister,” Smriti said and added that she didn’t know Ekta was sitting behind a curtain with the pandit and he told Ekta “if you work with her, she is going to be a big face in the country. The minute the astrologer finished his sentence Ekta immediately came and asked her “What was I signing”, she added. As per the contract, she was getting paid around Rs 1200-1300 per day, Smriti revealed.

“At that time I was doing a cleaner’s job at McDonald’s where I was getting paid Rs 1800 a month. So getting Rs 1200 a day was much better,” the BJP leader said.

Smriti remembered that as soon as Ekta Kapoor noticed what she was signing, she tore that contract, and decided to cast her as Tulsi Virani for Rs 1800 per day. For the actor-turned-politician, this was a significant moment, as she was getting a month’s salary for one day’s work.