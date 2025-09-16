Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: 5 Unmissable Korean Shows Taking Over September On Netflix, Prime Video & More
Latest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: 5 Unmissable Korean Shows Taking Over September On Netflix, Prime Video & More

Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch: Starting in September, these latest and ongoing K-dramas are lighting up OTT platforms with gripping plots, star-studded casts, and binge-worthy moments you won’t want to miss.

Updated:Sep 16, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
Ongoing K-Dramas In September On OTT

Ongoing K-Dramas In September On OTT

Whether you're into palace politics, chaotic friendships, or heart-fluttering romance, September's ongoing K-dramas are serving non-stop drama and visual delight. Streaming now on platforms like Netflix, Viki, and more, here are five shows you definitely shouldn't miss this month.

 

 

Tempest

Tempest

Fast-paced and full of suspense, Tempest is a gripping political thriller where every move counts. If you liked Chief of Staff or Designated Survivor: 60 Days, this is your next obsession.

 

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

A historical romance with a culinary twist! This drama whips up royal intrigue, mouth-watering dishes, and a sizzling love story between a foodie maid and a stoic king.

 

Where to watch: Netflix

Confidence Queen

Confidence Queen

She scams, she slays, she serves. This sharp and stylish crime-comedy follows a charming con woman taking down corrupt elites, one designer outfit at a time.

Where to watch: Prime Video, TV Chosun

 

Shin's Project

Shin's Project

This meta-romantic drama follows an indie filmmaker as he turns his love life into a screenplay — only to have reality blur with fiction in the most unexpected ways.

 

Where to watch - tvN, Viu

My Youth

My Youth

An emotional coming-of-age drama that dives deep into friendship, first love, and the bittersweet struggles of growing up in a competitive high school setting.

Where to watch: JTBC, Viki

Image Credits

Image Credits

(All Images: Viu/IMDb)

