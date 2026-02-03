Latest and ongoing K-Dramas you must watch on OTT: Complete February 2026 guide to most anticipated Korean shows streaming THIS month

7 / 8

Release Date: February 4, 2026

Platform: Disney+

Ryeoun makes his K-drama comeback in Blood Flower, alongside Sung Dong Il and Geum Sae Rok. The mystery thriller centres on a serial killer responsible for the deaths of 17 people, yet endowed with the ability to cure all incurable diseases. His existence blurs the lines between law, justice, and ethics, profoundly shaking the beliefs of everyone who becomes entangled with him.