Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3013424https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-and-ongoing-k-dramas-you-must-watch-on-ott-complete-february-2026-guide-to-most-anticipated-korean-shows-streaming-this-month-3013424
NewsPhotosLatest and ongoing K-Dramas you must watch on OTT: Complete February 2026 guide to most anticipated Korean shows streaming THIS month
photoDetails

Latest and ongoing K-Dramas you must watch on OTT: Complete February 2026 guide to most anticipated Korean shows streaming THIS month

Latest K-dramas on OTT: From The Practical Guide to Love to Our Universe, check out a complete guide to this month’s K-drama lineup, packed with romance, thrillers, and must-watch stories.

Updated:Feb 03, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Must Watch K-Dramas

1/8
Must Watch K-Dramas

Must Watch K-Dramas: As February 2026 arrives, streaming platforms like Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, and more offer something for every K-drama fan. Here’s a look at nine Korean dramas to add to your watchlist this month:

Follow Us

The practical guide to love

2/8
The practical guide to love

Release Date February 28, 2026

Platform: Viki

Premiering on February 28, 2026, Love's True Colors stars Han Ji-min, Park Sung-hoon, and Lee Ki-taek. The drama follows a woman who goes on blind dates with two men, each with their own unique personality and charm, sparking a journey of self-discovery as she explores the true meaning of love.

Follow Us

Pearl In Red

3/8
Pearl In Red

Release date: February 23, 2026

Platform: Viki

Scheduled for release on February 23, 2026, Pearl in Red stars Park Jin-hee and Nam Sang-ji in the lead roles. The drama follows two women who assume false identities to execute a meticulously planned revenge against a powerful family, gradually uncovering a perilous web of secrets in the process.

Follow Us

In Your Radiant Season

4/8
In Your Radiant Season

Release Date: February 20, 2026

Platform: Disney+

 

 

Follow Us

The Art of Sarah

5/8
The Art of Sarah

Release Date: February 13, 2026

Platform: Netflix

The Art of Sarah (2026) is a Netflix Korean thriller that follows Sarah Kim (Shin Hye-sun), a woman who crafts an elegant yet fraudulent life as a luxury brand executive within Seoul’s elite social circles. When a body believed to be hers is discovered, detective Park Mu-gyeong (Lee Joon-hyuk) begins an investigation that peels back the layers of her carefully constructed past, exposing a tangled web of deception and hidden identities.

Follow Us

Spring Fever

6/8
Spring Fever

Release Date: Episode 9 on February 1 and Episode 10 on February 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

As February 2026 arrives, it brings a fresh lineup of Korean dramas, offering something for everyone across Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, and more. Here’s a look at nine Korean dramas to add to your watchlist this month:

Follow Us

Bloody Flower

7/8
Bloody Flower

Release Date: February 4, 2026

Platform: Disney+

Ryeoun makes his K-drama comeback in Blood Flower, alongside Sung Dong Il and Geum Sae Rok. The mystery thriller centres on a serial killer responsible for the deaths of 17 people, yet endowed with the ability to cure all incurable diseases. His existence blurs the lines between law, justice, and ethics, profoundly shaking the beliefs of everyone who becomes entangled with him.

Follow Us

Our Universe

8/8
Our Universe

Release Date: February 04, 2026

Platform: Viki and HBO Max

Our Universe (우주를 줄게) is an upcoming 2026 South Korean romance K-drama starring Bae In-hyuk, Roh Jeong-eui, and Park Seo-ham. The series follows two feuding in-laws forced to co-parent their orphaned nephew, an arrangement that gradually turns rivalry into an unexpected romance as they navigate family, healing, and love. The drama is set to premiere on February 4, 2026, airing on tvN and streaming on Viki and HBO Max.

(All Image: IMDb/Facebook)

Follow Us
New K-Dramas On OTTOngoing Korean showsUpcoming K-Dramas on Netflixlist of k-dramas releasing in februaryfebruary watchlistwhat to watch on OTTott watchlistEntertainmentfebruary releasesTop Korean actorsMost Beautiful Korean Actresses
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
New K-Dramas On OTT
Latest and ongoing K-Dramas you must watch on OTT: Complete February 2026 guide to most anticipated Korean shows streaming THIS month
camera icon9
title
Valentine's Day 2026
From sweet love letters to creative customised presents: 7 valentine’s day gift ideas that show real efforts and deep love
camera icon11
title
Wayne Madsen
From Germany 2006 to India 2026: Two World Cups, two sports, one Wayne Madsen
camera icon11
title
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma Net Worth 2026: How an IPL deal changed everything
camera icon13
title
monthly health horoscope
Monthly health horoscope for February 2026: Mental conflict can lead to physical stimulation, Zodiacs