Latest and ongoing K-Dramas you must watch on OTT: Complete February 2026 guide to most anticipated Korean shows streaming THIS month
Must Watch K-Dramas: As February 2026 arrives, streaming platforms like Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, and more offer something for every K-drama fan. Here’s a look at nine Korean dramas to add to your watchlist this month:
The practical guide to love
Release Date February 28, 2026
Platform: Viki
Premiering on February 28, 2026, Love's True Colors stars Han Ji-min, Park Sung-hoon, and Lee Ki-taek. The drama follows a woman who goes on blind dates with two men, each with their own unique personality and charm, sparking a journey of self-discovery as she explores the true meaning of love.
Pearl In Red
Release date: February 23, 2026
Platform: Viki
Scheduled for release on February 23, 2026, Pearl in Red stars Park Jin-hee and Nam Sang-ji in the lead roles. The drama follows two women who assume false identities to execute a meticulously planned revenge against a powerful family, gradually uncovering a perilous web of secrets in the process.
In Your Radiant Season
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Platform: Disney+
The Art of Sarah
Release Date: February 13, 2026
Platform: Netflix
The Art of Sarah (2026) is a Netflix Korean thriller that follows Sarah Kim (Shin Hye-sun), a woman who crafts an elegant yet fraudulent life as a luxury brand executive within Seoul’s elite social circles. When a body believed to be hers is discovered, detective Park Mu-gyeong (Lee Joon-hyuk) begins an investigation that peels back the layers of her carefully constructed past, exposing a tangled web of deception and hidden identities.
Spring Fever
Release Date: Episode 9 on February 1 and Episode 10 on February 3
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Bloody Flower
Release Date: February 4, 2026
Platform: Disney+
Ryeoun makes his K-drama comeback in Blood Flower, alongside Sung Dong Il and Geum Sae Rok. The mystery thriller centres on a serial killer responsible for the deaths of 17 people, yet endowed with the ability to cure all incurable diseases. His existence blurs the lines between law, justice, and ethics, profoundly shaking the beliefs of everyone who becomes entangled with him.
Our Universe
Release Date: February 04, 2026
Platform: Viki and HBO Max
Our Universe (우주를 줄게) is an upcoming 2026 South Korean romance K-drama starring Bae In-hyuk, Roh Jeong-eui, and Park Seo-ham. The series follows two feuding in-laws forced to co-parent their orphaned nephew, an arrangement that gradually turns rivalry into an unexpected romance as they navigate family, healing, and love. The drama is set to premiere on February 4, 2026, airing on tvN and streaming on Viki and HBO Max.
