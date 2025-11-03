Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: Complete November 2025 Guide To Most Anticipated Korean Dramas Streaming THIS Month
Latest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: Complete November 2025 Guide To Most Anticipated Korean Dramas Streaming THIS Month

Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch: From romantic slow burns to revenge-fueled thrillers, November’s K-drama lineup is packed with variety.

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Must-Watch K-Dramas

1/10
Must-Watch K-Dramas

As November begins, there’s no better way to welcome the month than with a lineup of brand-new K-dramas! Whether you love swoon-worthy romances, dark revenge thrillers, or heartfelt stories, there’s something for everyone across Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, and more. Here’s a look at nine Korean dramas to add to your watchlist this month:

(All Images: Instagram/IMDb/Facebook)

Last Summer

2/10
Last Summer

Release Date: November 1

Platform: Viki

Starring Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun, this emotional drama follows twin brothers separated by divorce and reunited years later.

 

Nice To Not Meet You

3/10
Nice To Not Meet You

Release Date: November 3

Platform: Prime Video

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon star in this sharp, witty rom-com set in the chaotic world of showbiz.

 

The Manipulated

4/10
The Manipulated

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: November 5

Featuring Ji Chang Wook and Do Kyung Soo, this revenge thriller follows a man wrongfully imprisoned who sets out to uncover the truth.

 

Dear X

5/10
Dear X

Release Date: November 6

Platform: HBO Max, Viki

Kim Yoo Jung shines as a glamorous actress hiding a ruthless secret behind her perfect image.

As You Stood By

6/10
As You Stood By

Release Date: November 7

Platform: Netflix

Starring Jeon So Nee and Lee Yoo Mi, this drama explores friendship and survival as two women face abuse and injustice.

 

No Next Life

7/10
No Next Life

Release Date: November 10

Platform: Viki

A heartfelt slice-of-life series about three women in their 40s navigating careers, motherhood, and rediscovery.

Dynamite Kiss

8/10
Dynamite Kiss

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: November 12

A bubbly rom-com starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong.

 

 

Heroes Next Door

9/10

Release Date: November 17

Platform: Coupang Play

Retired special forces soldiers team up to protect their neighbourhood in this feel-good action drama.

 

Taxi Driver 3

10/10
Taxi Driver 3

Platform: Viki

Release Date: November 21

The beloved vigilante drama returns with Lee Je Hoon leading the Rainbow Taxi team once more.

 

