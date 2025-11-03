Latest And Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: Complete November 2025 Guide To Most Anticipated Korean Dramas Streaming THIS Month
Ongoing K-Dramas You Must Watch: From romantic slow burns to revenge-fueled thrillers, November’s K-drama lineup is packed with variety.
Must-Watch K-Dramas
As November begins, there’s no better way to welcome the month than with a lineup of brand-new K-dramas! Whether you love swoon-worthy romances, dark revenge thrillers, or heartfelt stories, there’s something for everyone across Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, and more. Here’s a look at nine Korean dramas to add to your watchlist this month:
(All Images: Instagram/IMDb/Facebook)
Last Summer
Release Date: November 1
Platform: Viki
Starring Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun, this emotional drama follows twin brothers separated by divorce and reunited years later.
Nice To Not Meet You
Release Date: November 3
Platform: Prime Video
Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon star in this sharp, witty rom-com set in the chaotic world of showbiz.
The Manipulated
Platform: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 5
Featuring Ji Chang Wook and Do Kyung Soo, this revenge thriller follows a man wrongfully imprisoned who sets out to uncover the truth.
Dear X
Release Date: November 6
Platform: HBO Max, Viki
Kim Yoo Jung shines as a glamorous actress hiding a ruthless secret behind her perfect image.
As You Stood By
Release Date: November 7
Platform: Netflix
Starring Jeon So Nee and Lee Yoo Mi, this drama explores friendship and survival as two women face abuse and injustice.
No Next Life
Release Date: November 10
Platform: Viki
A heartfelt slice-of-life series about three women in their 40s navigating careers, motherhood, and rediscovery.
Dynamite Kiss
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: November 12
A bubbly rom-com starring Ahn Eun Jin and Jang Ki Yong.
Heroes Next Door
Release Date: November 17
Platform: Coupang Play
Retired special forces soldiers team up to protect their neighbourhood in this feel-good action drama.
Taxi Driver 3
Platform: Viki
Release Date: November 21
The beloved vigilante drama returns with Lee Je Hoon leading the Rainbow Taxi team once more.
