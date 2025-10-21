Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974611https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-k-dramas-you-must-watch-on-ott-5-unmissable-korean-shows-on-netflix-prime-video-more-2974611
NewsPhotosLatest K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: 5 Unmissable Korean Shows On Netflix, Prime Video & More
photoDetails

Latest K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: 5 Unmissable Korean Shows On Netflix, Prime Video & More

From thrillers to psychological drama, the season isn’t short on darker fare either. These picks dive into deception, revenge, and the chilling side of human nature.

Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Latest K-Dramas On OTT

1/7
Latest K-Dramas On OTT

From whimsical romances to gripping thrillers, this season’s Korean dramas span every genre, giving you plenty of reasons to stay in. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming stories, time-bending intrigue, or sharp social commentary, here are the biggest upcoming releases to keep on your radar.

Follow Us

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

2/7
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

Platform: Netflix

Streaming from October 25, 2025, this slice-of-life comedy follows a middle-aged salesman whose world turns upside down after a sudden demotion. Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, the series blends gentle humor with poignant reflections on change, identity, and starting over, making it a perfect watch for those seeking inspiration with a touch of laughter.

Follow Us

Moon River

3/7
Moon River

Platform: MBC

Arriving on MBC from October 31, 2025, this lush historical drama follows a Crown Prince (Kang Tae-oh) seeking revenge for his late queen, only to swap bodies with a commoner (Kim Se-jeong) who looks just like her.

Follow Us

Nice To Not Meet You

4/7
Nice To Not Meet You

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Premiering November 3, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, this contemporary romance stars Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, and Seo Ji-hye. The plot follows an image-obsessed actor and a disgraced journalist whose lives collide in a series of scandals and second chances.

Follow Us

The Manipulated

5/7
The Manipulated

Platform: Disney +

Streaming from November 5, 2025, this psychological thriller stars Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su. It tells the story of a man who discovers that every part of his life, memories, relationships, even his identity, has been fabricated. 

Follow Us

Dynamite Kiss

6/7
Dynamite Kiss

Platform: Netflix

Launching November 12, 2025, this workplace romcom stars Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin. A baby products manager finds himself at the centre of gossip and chaos after an accidental kiss. Packed with corporate antics, slow-burn romance, and laugh-out-loud moments, it’s an easy pick for feel-good fun.

Follow Us

Something To Look Forward To

7/7
Something To Look Forward To

Coming soon to Netflix, As You Stood By is a crime thriller centring on two women who conspire to murder one of their abusive husbands. Dark, provocative, and emotionally charged, this series promises to explore the lengths people go to reclaim their power.

(All Images: IMDb/Facebook)

Follow Us
New K-Dramas On OTTOngoing Korean showsUpcoming K-Dramas on Netflixlist of k-dramas releasing in SeptemberSeptember watchlistwhat to watch on OTTott watchlistEntertainmentSeptember ReleasesTop Korean actorsMost Beautiful Korean ActressesAs You Stood By
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend
Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend? Meet Gorgeous Influencer Juhi Bhatt, The Woman Rumoured To Be Dating BeerBiceps After His Split With Nikki Sharma
camera icon7
title
Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike, Who Charges Whopping Rs 5,00,000 Per Event Due To His Resemblance To The Superstar
camera icon7
title
Diwali 2025
Celebrating Diwali Alone? 7 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Diwali For The Perfect Vibes
camera icon10
title
Delhi Capitals
5 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For October 20- 26: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice