Latest K-Dramas You Must Watch On OTT: 5 Unmissable Korean Shows On Netflix, Prime Video & More
From thrillers to psychological drama, the season isn’t short on darker fare either. These picks dive into deception, revenge, and the chilling side of human nature.
From whimsical romances to gripping thrillers, this season’s Korean dramas span every genre, giving you plenty of reasons to stay in. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming stories, time-bending intrigue, or sharp social commentary, here are the biggest upcoming releases to keep on your radar.
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Platform: Netflix
Streaming from October 25, 2025, this slice-of-life comedy follows a middle-aged salesman whose world turns upside down after a sudden demotion. Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, the series blends gentle humor with poignant reflections on change, identity, and starting over, making it a perfect watch for those seeking inspiration with a touch of laughter.
Moon River
Platform: MBC
Arriving on MBC from October 31, 2025, this lush historical drama follows a Crown Prince (Kang Tae-oh) seeking revenge for his late queen, only to swap bodies with a commoner (Kim Se-jeong) who looks just like her.
Nice To Not Meet You
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Premiering November 3, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, this contemporary romance stars Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hoon, and Seo Ji-hye. The plot follows an image-obsessed actor and a disgraced journalist whose lives collide in a series of scandals and second chances.
The Manipulated
Platform: Disney +
Streaming from November 5, 2025, this psychological thriller stars Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su. It tells the story of a man who discovers that every part of his life, memories, relationships, even his identity, has been fabricated.
Dynamite Kiss
Platform: Netflix
Launching November 12, 2025, this workplace romcom stars Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin. A baby products manager finds himself at the centre of gossip and chaos after an accidental kiss. Packed with corporate antics, slow-burn romance, and laugh-out-loud moments, it’s an easy pick for feel-good fun.
Something To Look Forward To
Coming soon to Netflix, As You Stood By is a crime thriller centring on two women who conspire to murder one of their abusive husbands. Dark, provocative, and emotionally charged, this series promises to explore the lengths people go to reclaim their power.
