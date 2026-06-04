Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 1 to June 7, 2026): Peddi to Patriot

3 / 8

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The Telugu outing features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact.

Streaming date: June 4

Where to watch: In cinemas