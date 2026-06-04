Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 1 to June 7, 2026): Peddi to Patriot
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT and theatrical releases this week: From Ram Charan's Peddi to Malayalam action thriller film 'Patriot' - the list is long.
Latest South Indians OTT Releases
Latest South Indians OTT Releases: The first week of June is filled with interesting regional content. From Mammootty and Mohanlal's Patriot to Kannada action thriller KD: The Devil - the platter is full and here we are all prepped-up with list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies you can't miss:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)
Carmeni Selvam
Carmeni Selvam is a Tamil film written and directed by Ram Chakri. The movie stars P Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and Abhinaya.
Streaming date: June 3
Where to watch: Prime Video
Peddi
Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The Telugu outing features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, bringing together a strong ensemble that elevates the film’s scale and impact.
Streaming date: June 4
Where to watch: In cinemas
Patriot
Patriot is a Malayalam action thriller film written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film stars an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and Rajiv Menon.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: ZEE5
Peter
Peter is a Kanna suspense crime drama directed by Sukesh Shetty, starring Raajesh Dhruva, Janvi Rayala, and Raviksha Shetty. Set in the misty landscapes of Madikeri and Bhagamandala in the Coorg district, the film follows a tormented chende drummer facing dark secrets, love, and betrayal.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: Prime Video
Mango Pachcha
Mango Pachcha features Sanchith Sanjeev and is directed by Yogigraj. The movie follows the journey of an ambitious DVD-store owner who gets drawn into the criminal underground as he attempts to build a secret empire.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: In cinemas
KD: The Devil
KD: The Devil is Kannada action thriller written and directed by Prem. The film features Dhruva Sarja in the title role, alongside Sudeepa, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: ZEE5
29
29 is a Tamil romantic drama film written and directed by Rathna Kumar. The film stars Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, alongside Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Prem Kumar in important roles.
Streaming date: June 5
Where to watch: Netflix
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