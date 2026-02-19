Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3018301https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-kannada-ott-releases-february-19-february-22-2026-chatha-pacha-to-lucky-the-superstar-3018301
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (February 19-February 22, 2026): Chatha Pacha to Lucky: The Superstar
photoDetails

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (February 19-February 22, 2026): Chatha Pacha to Lucky: The Superstar

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT release: From Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies to  Lucky: The Superstar - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms.

 

Updated:Feb 19, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases

1/6
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some entertaining watchlist coming in from Pan-India. Today, in this feature, check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases this week. From Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies to  Lucky: The Superstar - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (Malayalam)

2/6
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (Malayalam)

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (Malayalam)

 

Streaming platform: Netflix 

 

Date: February 19

 

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Mammootty

Follow Us

Amos Alexander (Malayalam)

3/6
Amos Alexander (Malayalam)

Amos Alexander (Malayalam)

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 

 

Date: February 20

 

Cast: Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese, Tara Amala Joseph, Ashraf Pilakkal, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sreejith Ravi, Sunil Sukhada, Dayana Hameed, Nadirsha

Follow Us

Raakshasa (Kannada)

4/6
Raakshasa (Kannada)

Raakshasa (Kannada)

 

Streaming Platform: Sun NXT 

 

Date: February 20

 

Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri Kyatari, Appanna Ramadurga, Avinash Yelandur, MS Jahangir, Abhijith, Hulugappa Kattimani, Mahadev Hadapad, Sushmitha Jagappa

Follow Us

Neeli Hakki (Kannada)

5/6
Neeli Hakki (Kannada)

Neeli Hakki (Kannada)

 

Streaming Platform: Sun NXT 

 

Date: February 20

 

Cast: Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Nidhi Hegde, Naresh Bhat

Follow Us

Lucky: The Superstar (Tamil)

6/6
Lucky: The Superstar (Tamil)

Lucky: The Superstar (Tamil)

 

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

 

Date: February 20

 

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, Motta Rajendran

Follow Us
South Indian OTT ReleasesLatest South Indian ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesTamil ReleasesEntertainmentott watchlistLatest OTT releasesMalayalam releasesUpcoming telugu releasesKannada MoviesChatha PachaLucky: The Superstar
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: The desert nation that solved drought and now sells water to world
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
10 Indian stars eyeing to shine in IPL 2026 for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH after missing T20 World Cup 2026 - Check in pics
camera icon11
title
Ishan Kishan girlfriend
Meet Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia: Relationship confirmed amid T20 World Cup 2026 buzz
camera icon11
title
Pakistan vs Namibia rain scenario
Who will qualify for Super 8 if PAK vs NAM match gets washed out in T20 World Cup 2026?
camera icon8
title
best hiking destinations
If you love adventure walks, explore 5 best hiking and trekking destinations from the Himalayan Trails to the Swiss Alps