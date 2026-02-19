Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (February 19-February 22, 2026): Chatha Pacha to Lucky: The Superstar
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some entertaining watchlist coming in from Pan-India. Today, in this feature, check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases this week. From Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies to Lucky: The Superstar - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms.
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (Malayalam)
Streaming platform: Netflix
Date: February 19
Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, Ishan Shoukath, Mammootty
Amos Alexander (Malayalam)
Streaming Platform: ZEE5
Date: February 20
Cast: Jaffer Idukki, Aju Varghese, Tara Amala Joseph, Ashraf Pilakkal, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sreejith Ravi, Sunil Sukhada, Dayana Hameed, Nadirsha
Raakshasa (Kannada)
Streaming Platform: Sun NXT
Date: February 20
Cast: Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri Kyatari, Appanna Ramadurga, Avinash Yelandur, MS Jahangir, Abhijith, Hulugappa Kattimani, Mahadev Hadapad, Sushmitha Jagappa
Neeli Hakki (Kannada)
Streaming Platform: Sun NXT
Date: February 20
Cast: Gopal Krishna Deshpande, Nidhi Hegde, Naresh Bhat
Lucky: The Superstar (Tamil)
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
Date: February 20
Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Anaswara Rajan, Devadarshini, Kovai Sarala, Motta Rajendran
