Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases (February 9–Feb 15, 2026): New Movies On Netflix, ZEE5 And More

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases: From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to Baby Girl - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms. 

 

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some entertaining watchlist coming in from Pan-India. Today, in this feature, check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases this week. From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to Baby Girl - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a Telugu action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role, alongside Venkatesh, Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa. 

OTT Release Date: February 11

 

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy drama film directed by Maari. The film stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It was theatrically released on 14 January 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi.

OTT Release Date: February 11

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Baby Girl

Baby Girl

Baby Girl is a Malayalam medical thriller starring Nivin Pauly, directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay. 

OTT Release Date: February 12

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT)

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT)

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Tamil political satire film directed by Nithish Sahadev and co-written by him along with Sanjo Joseph and Anuraj OB. It features Jiiva in the lead role alongside Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu and Prathana Nathan in important roles. 

OTT Release Date: February 12

 

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Surya: Power of Love

Surya: Power of Love

Surya: Power of Love is a Kannada action-romantic drama film, directed by Sagar Dass. It stars Prashanth Surya and Harshitha MK. 

OTT Release Date: February 13

Streaming Platform: SunNXT

South Indian OTT ReleasesLatest South Indian ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesTamil ReleasesEntertainmentott watchlistLatest OTT releasesMalayalam releasesUpcoming telugu releasesKannada MoviesMana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
