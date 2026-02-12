Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases (February 9–Feb 15, 2026): New Movies On Netflix, ZEE5 And More
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases: From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to Baby Girl - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some entertaining watchlist coming in from Pan-India. Today, in this feature, check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases this week. From Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to Baby Girl - the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a Telugu action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role, alongside Venkatesh, Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa.
OTT Release Date: February 11
Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Anaganaga Oka Raju
Anaganaga Oka Raju is a Telugu comedy drama film directed by Maari. The film stars Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. It was theatrically released on 14 January 2026, coinciding with Sankranthi.
OTT Release Date: February 11
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Baby Girl
Baby Girl is a Malayalam medical thriller starring Nivin Pauly, directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay.
OTT Release Date: February 12
Streaming Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT)
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a Tamil political satire film directed by Nithish Sahadev and co-written by him along with Sanjo Joseph and Anuraj OB. It features Jiiva in the lead role alongside Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu and Prathana Nathan in important roles.
OTT Release Date: February 12
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Surya: Power of Love
Surya: Power of Love is a Kannada action-romantic drama film, directed by Sagar Dass. It stars Prashanth Surya and Harshitha MK.
OTT Release Date: February 13
Streaming Platform: SunNXT
