NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases (January 12–January 18): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases (January 12–January 18): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More

Several new South Indian films and series are arriving on OTT platforms this week. Between January 12 and January 18, viewers can stream fresh releases across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The lineup includes crime thrillers, social dramas, comedies, and devotional stories. Here’s a complete list of South Indian OTT releases for the week.
Updated:Jan 16, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Kalamkaval – SonyLIV, January 16

Kalamkaval – SonyLIV, January 16

Set in the early 2000s, Kalamkaval is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Jithin K. Jose. The film follows a special police team investigating a missing person’s case in a tense border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the probe takes an unexpected turn when a series of disturbing discoveries come to light.

Mammootty plays SI Jayakrishnan, with Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan, Gayatri Arun and Shruti Ramachandran also featuring in key roles.

Mahasneha – Aha Video, January 13

Mahasneha – Aha Video, January 13

This Tamil film blends mythology, adventure and thriller elements into a story rooted in faith and tradition. Directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, Mahasneha stars Vemal as Senguttavan, a tribal man whose peaceful life is disrupted after the theft of a sacred elephant idol.

The film also features Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu and John Vijay in pivotal roles.

Anantha – JioHotstar, January 13

Anantha – JioHotstar, January 13

Anantha is a Tamil devotional drama inspired by the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the film stars Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam and YG Mahendra in prominent roles.

Dhandoraa – Amazon Prime Video, January 14

Dhandoraa – Amazon Prime Video, January 14

Dhandoraa is a Telugu social drama that explores themes of caste, oppression and generational conflict. Directed by Muralikanth Devasoth, the film revolves around a rigid landlord whose deeply ingrained beliefs are challenged when his children fall in love against societal norms.

Sivaji plays the central character, supported by Manika Chikkala, Navdeep and Bindu Madhavi. The film examines how the landlord’s past shapes his present mindset and how unchecked power can lead to tragic consequences.

Kirrkan – SunNXT, January 15

Kirrkan – SunNXT, January 15

Inspired by real-life events from Kottayam in 2005, Kirrkan is a Malayalam thriller centered on the mysterious death of a young woman named Rachel. What initially appears to be an open-and-shut case takes a dark turn following shocking post-mortem revelations.

Directed by Josh, the film stars Vijayaraghavan, Salim Kumar, Kani Kusruti and Anarkali Marikar.

Gurram Paapi Reddy – ZEE5, January 16, 2026

Gurram Paapi Reddy – ZEE5, January 16, 2026

This Telugu comedy-crime film stars Naresh Agastya and Faria Abdullah and is directed by Murali Manohar. The story revolves around Paapi Reddy, a man whose financial troubles push him into an absurd scheme involving a dead body and the promise of a fortune.

With actors like Yogi Babu, Brahmanandam and Mottai Rajendran adding to the chaos, the film leans heavily on humour and situational comedy.

Bha Bha Ba – ZEE5, January 16

Bha Bha Ba – ZEE5, January 16

Malayalam action-comedy Bha Bha Ba features an ensemble cast led by Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Directed by Dhananjay Shankar, the film begins with the kidnapping of Kerala’s newly elected Chief Minister by a man who calls himself “the Commoner.”

The narrative focuses on the chaos that unfolds after the abduction. Despite a strong cast and a cameo appearance by Mohanlal, Bha Bha Ba underperformed at the box office.

