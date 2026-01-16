Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases (January 12–January 18): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More

1 / 7

Set in the early 2000s, Kalamkaval is a Malayalam crime thriller directed by Jithin K. Jose. The film follows a special police team investigating a missing person’s case in a tense border village between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, the probe takes an unexpected turn when a series of disturbing discoveries come to light.

Mammootty plays SI Jayakrishnan, with Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan, Gayatri Arun and Shruti Ramachandran also featuring in key roles.