Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (March 2- March 8, 2026): Gandhi Talks to Dheeram - 7 title you can't miss!

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: The weekend is here and so is our perfectly curated list of South Indian releases on OTT. From crime thrillers, romance drama to actioners - the entertainment platter is spread well. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu OTT releases this week. From much-talked about Gandhi Talks to Malayalam thriller Dheeram, we have got you covered on the digital space.

