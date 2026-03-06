Advertisement
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (March 2- March 8, 2026): Gandhi Talks to Dheeram - 7 title you can't miss!
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (March 2- March 8, 2026): Gandhi Talks to Dheeram - 7 title you can't miss!

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (March 2- March 8, 2026): From much-talked about Gandhi Talks to Malayalam thriller Dheeram, we have got you covered on the digital space.

 

Updated:Mar 06, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: The weekend is here and so is our perfectly curated list of South Indian releases on OTT. From crime thrillers, romance drama to actioners - the entertainment platter is spread well. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, and  Telugu OTT releases this week. From much-talked about Gandhi Talks to Malayalam thriller Dheeram, we have got you covered on the digital space.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks

Gandhi Talks is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The film, which has no spoken dialogue, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav. It premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023, eventually receiving a theatrical release in January 2026.

Streaming date: March 6

Streaming platform: ZEE5

Dheeram

Dheeram

Dheeram

A detective investigates pattern killings in Calicut, discovering a vengeful killer's scheme. As he unravels the truth, he faces a moral dilemma between law and justice for a bereaved parent. The Malayalam thriller is directed by Jithin Suresh. It features Divya Pillai, Aju Varghese and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles.

Streaming date: March 6

Streaming platform: Sun NXT (OTTplay Premium)

With Love

With Love

With Love 

With Love is a Tamil teen romantic comedy film written and directed by Madhan. The film stars Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. It is the directorial debut of Madhan and Abishan's debut as a lead actor.

Streaming date: March 6

Streaming platform: Netflix

Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty

Vikram On Duty

It is a Telugu crime thriller web series. The plot runs around a police officer named Vikram, who accepts the challenge of a case requiring a bold statement and justice for the victim. It stars Nikhil Maliyakkal, Gayatri Chaganti and Ashu Reddy. It is helmed by Vedavyas Akula.

Streaming date: March 6

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Om Shanthi Shanti Shantihi

Om Shanthi Shanti Shantihi

Om Shanthi Shanti Shantihi

Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi is a Telugu comedy-drama film starring Tharun Bhascker and Eesha Rebba. Directed by AR Sajeev, it is a remake of the 2022 Malayalam hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey.

Streaming date: March 4

Streaming platform: Aha Video

Jockey

Jockey

Jockey 

Jockey is a Tamil sports action drama film written and directed by Dr Pragabhal, starring Yuvan Krishna, Ridhaan Krishnas in their continued collaboration after Muddy (2021) and Ammu Abhirami in the lead roles.

Streaming date: March 6

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dear Radhi

Dear Radhi

Dear Radhi

Director Praveen K Mani's Tamil drama 'Dear Raddhi' is about Madhan who goes on a one-day date with Radhi, a beautiful girl who works at a spa; the day spirals into a dangerous chase as both the police and a gang hunt for Radhi, ending in a shocking truth that reveals their connection. It stars Mano Ve Kannathasan Saravana Vickram and Rajesh Balachandiran in lead roles.

Streaming date: March 6

Streaming platform: SunNXT 

