Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (March 9- March 15, 2026): Made In Korea to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi - top films & shows you can't skip!
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases (March 9- March 15, 2026): Made In Korea to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi - top films & shows you can't skip!

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases: From much-talked about Made In Korea to Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW), we have got you covered for the weekend.

 

Updated:Mar 11, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: March is high on the entertainment quotient when it comes to our perfectly curated list of South Indian releases on OTT. From romance drama to actioners - the week is packed and how. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings hitting the digital space. From much-talked about Made In Korea to Ravi Teja's Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW), we have got you covered for the weekend.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Nawab Cafe

Nawab Cafe

Nawab Cafe is a Telugu drama film written and directed by Pramod Harsha. It stars Shiva Kandukuri, Rajeev Kanakala and Teju Ashwini.

Streaming date: March 12

Streaming platform: ETV Win

Made In Korea

Made In Korea

Made in Korea is a Tamil romantic drama film directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin and Jaehyun Jang.

Streaming date: March 12

Streaming platform: Netflix

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW)

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW)

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) is a Telugu comedy drama film written and directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film stars Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, and Dimple Hayathi.

It is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages respectively.

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Naangal

Naangal

Naangal is a Tamil film written, directed, photographed and edited by Avinash Prakash. It features Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan and others in pivotal roles. 

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: Sun NXT

Landlord

Landlord

Landlord is a Kannada action drama film written and directed by Jadesh K Hampi. The cast includes Vijaya Kumar in the lead role, alongside Rachita Ram, Raj B Shetty, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, Rakesh Adiga, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles.

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: ZEE5

Funky

Funky

Originally a Telugu movie - Funky is a romantic comedy film starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar. Directed by Anudeep KV, with music by Bheems Ceciroleo and editing by Navin Nooli.

It is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam languages respectively. 

Streaming date: March 13

Streaming platform: Netflix

Mad for Each Other

Mad for Each Other

Mad For Each Other is a Telugu celebrity romance reality show hosted by Sreemukhi. The show features 10 celebrity couples competing in a villa through various emotional and physical challenges to prove their love. 

Streaming date: March 15

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Latest South Indian ReleasesSouth Indian OTT ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesEntertainment
