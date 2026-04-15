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NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 13 to April 19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Pochamma, top series and films to watch!
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 13 to April 19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Pochamma, top series and films to watch!

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: From Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Malayalam edgy outing Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu streaming on OTT.

 

Updated:Apr 15, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: Your weekly dose of some of the best picks from South showbiz is here! This week of April has got thrillers and pyschological dramas to keep your hooked, booked and cooked. From Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Telugu family drama Maa Inti Katha to Malayalam edgy outing Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

 

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Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

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Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu

Written and directed by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu, the Malayalam psychological thriller is about 3 Kerala Police officers venturing into a mysterious forest on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to find a missing officer. They encounter strange time-related phenomena, uncovering the hidden secrets of Velloorkkatt forest. It features Neethu Krishna, Askar Ali and Sidharth Bharathan in pivotal roles.

Streaming date: April 15

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh was released in theatres on March 19. The film, which also stars Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna in key roles, marks the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar after 16 years. 

Streaming date: April 16

Where to watch: Netflix

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Youth

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Youth

The Tamil romantic drama film Youth is directed by Ken Karunas. The coming-of-age story focuses on a teenager's emotional journey through love, school-life, and self-discovery, featuring a cast that includes Ken Karunas and Anishma Anilkumar. 

Streaming date: April 16/17

Where to watch: Netflix

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Aa Gang Repu 3

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Aa Gang Repu 3

Directed by Yogee Qumaar, this Telugu crime thriller is about a young woman who becomes victim of a brutal crime. Left for dead, she survives and, the next day, rises in a drug-fueled rage to exact revenge. It features Naren Annasagaram, Noxious Nags and Dayanand Reddy.

Streaming date: April 16

Where to watch: Aha Video

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Pochamma

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Pochamma

Pochamma is a Telugu thriller web series releasing directed by Ramesh Indira. It has a tagline 'Your SIN Has A Witness,' giving a major hint on what to expect from this gripping thriller focused on supernatural or suspenseful events stemming from the destruction of a goddess idol. 

Streaming date: April 17

Where to watch: Aha Video

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Maa Inti Katha

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Maa Inti Katha

Maa Inti Katha is a Telugu family drama series directed by Sravan Damuluri. It features Rohit Satyan as Samrat, a tailor from Ramarajupeta, and includes Anusha Nuthula, Uday Kiran, and Rishi Karthikeya in key roles.

Streaming date: April 17

Where to watch: ETV Win

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Latest South Indian ReleasesSouth Indian OTT ReleasesMalayalam moviesEntertainmentUstaad Bhagat Singh on OTT
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