Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 13 to April 19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Pochamma, top series and films to watch!

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: Your weekly dose of some of the best picks from South showbiz is here! This week of April has got thrillers and pyschological dramas to keep your hooked, booked and cooked. From Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Telugu family drama Maa Inti Katha to Malayalam edgy outing Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)