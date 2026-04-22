Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 20 to April 26, 2026): Patriot: Legends Hangout to Super Jimni, top series and films to watch on ZEE5, JioHotstar & more
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: From Malayalam movie Super Jimni to Mohanlal and Mammootty's Patriot: Legends Hangout.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: April is about to end and here, we have got the best of regional content all set for you. This week of April has got thrillers, romance and dramas to keep you entertained this week. From Malayalam movie Super Jimni to Mohanlal and Mammootty's Patriot: Legends Hangout streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:
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Super Jimni
Super Jimni
Super Jimni is a Malayalam film telling story of a young girl fighting local corruption. It has been directed by Anu Purushoth. It features Meenakshi, Seema G. Nair and Manraj respectively.
Streaming date: April 20
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Patriot: Legends Hangout
Patriot: Legends Hangout
Patriot: Legends Hangout features Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The two legends will be seen joining forces for reel after nearly two decades.
Streaming date: April 23
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Prathichaya
Prathichaya
Prathichaya is a story about father's legacy colliding with his son's ambitions in a gripping political thriller that questions the price of power and challenges conventional definitions of success beyond titles and wealth. It is written and directed by B. Unnikrishnan. The Malayalam thriller features Vishnu Agasthya, Sabitha Anand and Harisree Ashokan.
Streaming date: April 24
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Happy Raj
Happy Raj
Happy Raj is a Tamil romantic comedy drama film written and directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezian. It stars GV Prakash Kumar, Abbas (in his comeback to films) Sri Gouri Priya and George Maryan in the lead roles.
Streaming date: April 24
Where to watch: Prime Video
Band Melam
Band Melam
Band Melam is a Telugu drama about childhood friends who are torn apart by misfortune and misunderstanding. It is directed by Sathish Javvaji. It has been written by Sathish Javvaji and Siva Mupparaju. It stars Harsh Roshan, Sri Devi and Sai Kumar.
Streaming date: April 24
Where to watch: ZEE5
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