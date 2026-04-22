Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3039732https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-kannada-ott-releases-this-week-april-20-to-april-26-2026-patriot-legends-hangout-to-super-jimni-top-series-and-films-to-watch-on-zee5-jiohotstar-more-3039732
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 20 to April 26, 2026): Patriot: Legends Hangout to Super Jimni, top series and films to watch on ZEE5, JioHotstar & more
photoDetails

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 20 to April 26, 2026): Patriot: Legends Hangout to Super Jimni, top series and films to watch on ZEE5, JioHotstar & more

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: From Malayalam movie Super Jimni to Mohanlal and Mammootty's Patriot: Legends Hangout.

Updated:Apr 22, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

1/6
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: April is about to end and here, we have got the best of regional content all set for you. This week of April has got thrillers, romance and dramas to keep you entertained this week. From Malayalam movie Super Jimni to Mohanlal and Mammootty's Patriot: Legends Hangout streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

Super Jimni

2/6
Super Jimni

Super Jimni

Super Jimni is a Malayalam film telling story of a young girl fighting local corruption. It has been directed by Anu Purushoth. It features Meenakshi, Seema G. Nair and Manraj respectively.

Streaming date: April 20

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX

Follow Us

Patriot: Legends Hangout

3/6
Patriot: Legends Hangout

Patriot: Legends Hangout

Patriot: Legends Hangout features Mammootty and Mohanlal coming together for a chat ahead of the film’s theatrical release. The two legends will be seen joining forces for reel after nearly two decades. 

Streaming date: April 23

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Follow Us

Prathichaya

4/6
Prathichaya

Prathichaya

Prathichaya is a story about father's legacy colliding with his son's ambitions in a gripping political thriller that questions the price of power and challenges conventional definitions of success beyond titles and wealth. It is written and directed by B. Unnikrishnan. The Malayalam thriller features Vishnu Agasthya, Sabitha Anand and Harisree Ashokan.

Streaming date: April 24

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Follow Us

Happy Raj

5/6
Happy Raj

Happy Raj

Happy Raj is a Tamil romantic comedy drama film written and directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezian. It stars GV Prakash Kumar, Abbas (in his comeback to films) Sri Gouri Priya and George Maryan in the lead roles.

Streaming date: April 24

Where to watch: Prime Video

Follow Us

Band Melam

6/6
Band Melam

Band Melam

Band Melam is a Telugu drama about childhood friends who are torn apart by misfortune and misunderstanding. It is directed by Sathish Javvaji. It has been written by  Sathish Javvaji and Siva Mupparaju. It stars Harsh Roshan, Sri Devi and Sai Kumar.

Streaming date: April 24

Where to watch: ZEE5

Follow Us
Latest South Indian ReleasesSouth Indian OTT ReleasesMalayalam moviesEntertainmentpatriot
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji: Who was Saibai Bhonsale, wife and most trusted companion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, portrayed by Genelia Deshmukh?
camera icon12
title
Delhi heatwave alert
Delhi heatwave 43°C alert: 9 powerful detox drink recipes that will keep you hydrated, burn belly fat, and give glowing skin
camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
Top 5 fastest 100 for Mumbai Indians in IPL history: Tilak Varma to Rohit Sharma; check full list
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly health horoscope for April 20 – 26, 2026: Choose progress over pressure, zodiacs
camera icon7
title
Congo river
World's deepest river: Flows through 10 countries; has maximum depth of over 200 meters? It is located in...