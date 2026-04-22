Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 20 to April 26, 2026): Patriot: Legends Hangout to Super Jimni, top series and films to watch on ZEE5, JioHotstar & more

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: April is about to end and here, we have got the best of regional content all set for you. This week of April has got thrillers, romance and dramas to keep you entertained this week. From Malayalam movie Super Jimni to Mohanlal and Mammootty's Patriot: Legends Hangout streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)