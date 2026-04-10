Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 6 to April 12, 2026): Thaai Kizhavi to Haal, best series and films to watch!
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 6 to April 12, 2026): We are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: This week of April has some intriguing South outings up in our entertainment platter. From veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi to Telugu suspense thriller film 'Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku' streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.
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Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku is a Telugu suspense thriller film featuring Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, and Chaitanya Rao in a story about characters facing a deadly deadline. It is a high-stakes, time-crunched thriller.
Streaming date: April 6
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Naangal
Naangal is a Tamil film written, directed, photographed and edited by Avinash Prakash. It features Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan and others in pivotal roles.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: SunNXT
Thaai Kizhavi
Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil comedy film, written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, in his directorial debut. The film stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, alongside Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, and Ilavarasu.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kanimangalam Kovilakam
Kanimangalam Kovilakam is a Malayalam horror-comedy film directed by Raajesh Mohan, focusing on students encountering supernatural forces at a haunted hostel near a cemetery. Starring Ajmal Khan, Abbhi Krish, and Kottayam Ramesh.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: Sun NXT
Kaakee Circus
Kaakee Circus is a Tamil fantasy crime-comedy web series directed by Ameen Barif. This is a 7-episode series revolves around a chaotic investigation when a thief breaks into a sub-jail, featuring Munishkanth, Subash Selvam, and Rajesh Madhavan.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: ZEE5
Haal
Haal is a Malayalam language film directed by Veeraa. The film stars Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya and Johny Antony.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX and SunNXT
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