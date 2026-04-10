Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3035443https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-kannada-ott-releases-this-week-april-6-to-april-12-2026-thaai-kizhavi-to-haal-best-series-and-films-to-watch-3035443
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 6 to April 12, 2026): Thaai Kizhavi to Haal, best series and films to watch!
photoDetails

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 6 to April 12, 2026): Thaai Kizhavi to Haal, best series and films to watch!

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 6 to April 12, 2026): We are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week.

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

1/7
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: This week of April has some  intriguing South outings up in our entertainment platter. From veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi to Telugu suspense thriller film 'Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku' streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

2/7
Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku

Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku  is a Telugu suspense thriller film featuring Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, and Chaitanya Rao in a story about characters facing a deadly deadline. It is a  high-stakes, time-crunched thriller.

Streaming date: April 6

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Us

Naangal

3/7
Naangal

Naangal is a Tamil film written, directed, photographed and edited by Avinash Prakash. It features Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan and others in pivotal roles. 

Streaming date: April 10

Where to watch: SunNXT

Follow Us

Thaai Kizhavi

4/7
Thaai Kizhavi

Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil comedy film, written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, in his directorial debut. The film stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, alongside Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, and Ilavarasu. 

Streaming date: April 10

Where to watch:  JioHotstar

Follow Us

Kanimangalam Kovilakam

5/7
Kanimangalam Kovilakam

Kanimangalam Kovilakam is a Malayalam horror-comedy film directed by Raajesh Mohan, focusing on students encountering supernatural forces at a haunted hostel near a cemetery. Starring Ajmal Khan, Abbhi Krish, and Kottayam Ramesh.

Streaming date: April 10

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Follow Us

Kaakee Circus

6/7
Kaakee Circus

Kaakee Circus is a Tamil fantasy crime-comedy web series directed by Ameen Barif. This is a 7-episode series revolves around a chaotic investigation when a thief breaks into a sub-jail, featuring Munishkanth, Subash Selvam, and Rajesh Madhavan.

Streaming date: April 10

Where to watch: ZEE5

Follow Us

Haal

7/7
Haal

Haal is a Malayalam language film directed by Veeraa. The film stars Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya and Johny Antony.

Streaming date: April 10

Where to watch: ManoramaMAX and SunNXT

Follow Us
Latest South Indian ReleasesSouth Indian OTT ReleasesMalayalam moviesTamil moviesEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list
camera icon7
title
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
camera icon7
title
Global Oil Consumption
World's top oil-consuming nations: Not China, but THIS country consumes the most oil - Check India's rank
camera icon7
title
Floating national park
Not in US or Russia, THIS country has world's only floating national park, it is...
camera icon7
title
Samay Raina
What ‘Still Alive’ reveals about Samay Raina: 5 viral lines winning the internet, the BeerBiceps row, his net worth, and Kashmiri Pandit roots