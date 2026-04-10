Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (April 6 to April 12, 2026): Thaai Kizhavi to Haal, best series and films to watch!

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: This week of April has some intriguing South outings up in our entertainment platter. From veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi to Telugu suspense thriller film 'Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku' streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)