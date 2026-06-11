Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 8 to June 12, 2026): Suriya's 'Karuppu' to 'Dridam' - In Pics

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Sing Geetham

The Telugu quirky comedy is directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The story is set in an isolated village, where a man named Prathap seeks opportunity but enters a world of deception. Drawn into uncontrollable forces, he's caught between progress and preservation, testing his beliefs and purpose.

Streaming date: June 11

Where to watch: In cinemas