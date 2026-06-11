Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 8 to June 12, 2026): Suriya's 'Karuppu' to 'Dridam' - In Pics
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The last week of May is here and we have our compilation on latest South Indian movies ready. From Malayalam movie Dridam to Suriya's blockbuster hit Karuppu - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies and series you can't miss:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)
Sing Geetham
Sing Geetham
The Telugu quirky comedy is directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao. The story is set in an isolated village, where a man named Prathap seeks opportunity but enters a world of deception. Drawn into uncontrollable forces, he's caught between progress and preservation, testing his beliefs and purpose.
Streaming date: June 11
Where to watch: In cinemas
Karuppu
Karuppu
Directed by RJ Balaji, this fantasy action drama follows guardian deity Vettai Karuppu who appears in human form as a lawyer to fight corruption in a court system exploiting ordinary people. Headlined by Suriya, the film features RJ Balaji and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.
Streaming date: June 12
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Dridam
Dridam
This is a Malayalam movie where a police officer arrives at a seemingly peaceful station but faces pressure when human remains are discovered. Given one week to solve the murder, he must navigate demands from his department and an anxious public seeking swift justice. It is directed by Martin Joseph and written by Linto Devasia and Jomon John. It stars Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha and Saniya Fathima.
Streaming date: June 12
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Varavu
Varavu
Varavu is an upcoming high-voltage Malayalam action thriller directed by Shaji Kailas, starring Joju George and Arjun Ashokan.
Streaming date: June 12
Where to watch: In cinemas
Ramani Kalyanam
Ramani Kalyanam
The Telugu drama follows the story of a visually impaired girl and a boy who cannot walk as their lives intersect through a matchmaking arrangement. Directed by Vijay Adireddy, it features Rajasekhar Aningi, Mahaboob Basha and Deepshikha Chandran.
Streaming date: June 12
Where to watch: Sun NXT
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