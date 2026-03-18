Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 16 to March 22, 2026): Pawal Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh in cinemas to Jatadhara, 7 films and series on to watch!

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Seetha Payanam is a 2026 Telugu road romantic drama film written, directed and produced by Arjun. The films stars Niranjan Sudhindra and Aishwarya Arjun (in their Telugu debut), with Arjun and Dhruva Sarja making special appearances in the film.

Streaming date: March 20

Streaming platform: Sun NXT ( available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam languages respectively).