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NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 16 to March 22, 2026): Pawal Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh in cinemas to Jatadhara, 7 films and series on to watch!
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 16 to March 22, 2026): Pawal Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh in cinemas to Jatadhara, 7 films and series on to watch!

Latest South Indian releases this week: Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.

 

Updated:Mar 18, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: One of the most entertaining weeks in the month of March is here. From Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh releasing in cinemas to Sudheer Babu's Jatadhara streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas for this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu)

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Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu)

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a Telugu action comedy film directed by Harish Shankar. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, Gautami, Chammak Chandra and others in supporting roles.

Streaming date: March 19

Streaming platform: Cinemas

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Landlord (Kannada)

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Landlord (Kannada)

Landlord is a Kannada action drama film written and directed by Jadesh K Hampi. The cast includes Vijaya Kumar in the lead role, alongside Rachita Ram, Raj B Shetty, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, Rakesh Adiga, and Achyuth Kumar in supporting roles.

Streaming date: March 19

Streaming platform: ZEE5

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Jatadhara (Telugu, Hindi)

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Jatadhara (Telugu, Hindi)

Jatadhara is a horror action comedy film written and directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. It stars Sudheer Babu as Shiva, alongside Sonakshi Sinha in her Telugu debut as the antagonist Dhanapisachini, and Divya Khosla Kumar as Sitara.

Streaming date: March 20

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

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Valavaara (Kannada)

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Valavaara (Kannada)

Valavaara is an acclaimed Kannada coming-of-age drama directed by Sutan Gowda, set in Sakleshpur, Karnataka. 

Streaming date: March 20

Streaming platform: Sun NXT

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Seetha Payanam

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Seetha Payanam

Seetha Payanam is a 2026 Telugu road romantic drama film written, directed and produced by Arjun. The films stars Niranjan Sudhindra and Aishwarya Arjun (in their Telugu debut), with Arjun and Dhruva Sarja making special appearances in the film.

Streaming date: March 20

Streaming platform: Sun NXT ( available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam languages respectively).

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Kasargod Embassy (Malayalam)

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Kasargod Embassy (Malayalam)

Kasaragod Embassy is a 7-episode Malayalam crime thriller series focussing on the issue of fake passport network and shifting loyalties. The cast includes Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Kabir Duhan Singh, Rony David Raj, Deepak Parambol, and Dinesh Prabhakar.

Streaming date: March 20

Streaming platform: ZEE5

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