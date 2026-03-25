Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029953https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-kannada-ott-releases-this-week-march-23-to-march-29-2026-kaattaan-to-projapati-2-best-series-films-to-watch-3029953
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): Kaattaan to Projapati 2, best series & films to watch!
photoDetails

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): Kaattaan to Projapati 2, best series & films to watch!

Latest South Indian releases this week: Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings.

 

Updated:Mar 25, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

1/8
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The last week of March is here and it's also loaded with high dose of entertaining watchlist from the regional industry. From Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan to Tamil outing Naangal, streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

Valathu Vashathe Kallan

2/8
Valathu Vashathe Kallan

Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam crime thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph, written by Dinu Thomas Eelan. The film stars Biju Menon and Joju George.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Follow Us

Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

3/8
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani

Director Sudheer Sriram's 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani', features actors Sivaji and Laya in the lead roles. Adding more excitement, the film also stars Ali, Dhanraj, Prince, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Thirandasu, Karan, and Rohan.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: ETV Win

Follow Us

Roommates

4/8
Roommates

Roommates is a Kannada web series premiering, exploring themes of fun, rage, and revenge. It has been directed by Darshan Shinde. The series features a large ensemble cast including @awwshitk, @_aahan_m, Sachin Kumar Pawar, Jerome Lobo, Kushi Badrinath, Sughosharam, Actor Prakash, Naanu Swaroop, and others.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: ZEE5

Follow Us

Projapati 2

5/8
Projapati 2

Projapati 2 is a Bengali family drama film directed by Avijit Sen. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Dev Adhikari, Idhika Paul, and Aparajita Adhya. It explores the complex themes of single parenthood, reconciliation, and emotional family bonds following their professional setbacks.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: ZEE5

Follow Us

Once upon a time in Kayamkulam

6/8
Once upon a time in Kayamkulam

Once Upon A Time In Kayamkulam is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual grounded heist comedy web series streaming on ZEE5. The series features an ensemble cast—including Rajesh Madhavan, Anbuselvan, Subhas, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, Gouthami Nair, Savithri, Vijay Sathya, Arun, and Vigneswar.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: ZEE5

Follow Us

Kaattaan

7/8
Kaattaan

Directed by M Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, the series follows a, 'nearly closed police station' that is forced back into action. It features Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Sudev Nair.

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Follow Us

Naangal

8/8
Naangal

Naangal is a Tamil film written, directed, photographed and edited by Avinash Prakash. It features Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan and others in pivotal roles. 

Streaming date: March 27

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Follow Us
Latest South Indian ReleasesSouth Indian OTT ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
natural gas
World's largest producers of natural gas: US not at the top, an African surprise in top 10 - Check
camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: Virat Kohli to open, Josh Hazlewood misses out; Yash Dayal OUT, Mangesh Yadav IN
camera icon10
title
top movies on netflix
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (24 March, 2026): Dhurandhar to Border 2 - Check what's trending now
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railways New Train Ticket Refund Rules 2026: Full, 25 per cent, 50 per cent or Zero refund? Cancel PRS tickets anywhere, No TDR for e-tickets
camera icon6
title
Air pollution
World's most polluted city 2025 top 5 ranking: Pakistan at top, check full list