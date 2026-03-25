Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): Kaattaan to Projapati 2, best series & films to watch!

1 / 8

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The last week of March is here and it's also loaded with high dose of entertaining watchlist from the regional industry. From Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan to Tamil outing Naangal, streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)