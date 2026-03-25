Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (March 23 to March 29, 2026): Kaattaan to Projapati 2, best series & films to watch!
Latest South Indian releases this week: Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The last week of March is here and it's also loaded with high dose of entertaining watchlist from the regional industry. From Vijay Sethupathi's Kaattaan to Tamil outing Naangal, streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)
Valathu Vashathe Kallan
Valathu Vashathe Kallan is a Malayalam crime thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph, written by Dinu Thomas Eelan. The film stars Biju Menon and Joju George.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: Manorama Max
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
Director Sudheer Sriram's 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani', features actors Sivaji and Laya in the lead roles. Adding more excitement, the film also stars Ali, Dhanraj, Prince, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Thirandasu, Karan, and Rohan.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: ETV Win
Roommates
Roommates is a Kannada web series premiering, exploring themes of fun, rage, and revenge. It has been directed by Darshan Shinde. The series features a large ensemble cast including @awwshitk, @_aahan_m, Sachin Kumar Pawar, Jerome Lobo, Kushi Badrinath, Sughosharam, Actor Prakash, Naanu Swaroop, and others.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: ZEE5
Projapati 2
Projapati 2 is a Bengali family drama film directed by Avijit Sen. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Dev Adhikari, Idhika Paul, and Aparajita Adhya. It explores the complex themes of single parenthood, reconciliation, and emotional family bonds following their professional setbacks.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: ZEE5
Once upon a time in Kayamkulam
Once Upon A Time In Kayamkulam is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual grounded heist comedy web series streaming on ZEE5. The series features an ensemble cast—including Rajesh Madhavan, Anbuselvan, Subhas, Vinsu Rachel, Rakesh Ushar, Gouthami Nair, Savithri, Vijay Sathya, Arun, and Vigneswar.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: ZEE5
Kaattaan
Directed by M Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar, the series follows a, 'nearly closed police station' that is forced back into action. It features Vijay Sethupathi, Milind Soman, Kalaivani Bhaskar, Sudev Nair.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Naangal
Naangal is a Tamil film written, directed, photographed and edited by Avinash Prakash. It features Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E, Tanika Guruprasad, K Hariharan and others in pivotal roles.
Streaming date: March 27
Where to watch: Sun NXT
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