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NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 18- May 24, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Madhuvidhu - Top films and series to watch on Prime Video, ZEE5 & more
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 18- May 24, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Madhuvidhu - Top films and series to watch on Prime Video, ZEE5 & more

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: From Drishyam 3, Madhuvidhu to Satan: The Dark - take a detailed look.

 

Updated:May 20, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some fantastic outings from the South Indian cinema. From Mohanlal's iconic part 3 of the hit franchise Drishyam 3 to  Malayalam romantic comedy by Vishnu Aravind Madhuvidhu - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

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Sathi Leelavathi

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Sathi Leelavathi

Sathi Leelavathi is a Telugu romantic comedy film co-written and directed by Tatineni Satya. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan.

Streaming date: May 20

Where to watch: SunNXT

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Satan: The Dark

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Satan: The Dark

Satan – The Dark is a Tamil supernatural horror film written and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam, starring Fredrick John and Ayraa. The film, originally titled The Black Bible.

Streaming date: May 20

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Drishyam 3

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Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 is an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from previous films.

Streaming date: May 21

Where to watch: In cinemas

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TN 2026

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TN 2026

TN 2026 (Thanga Natchathiram) is a Tamil political satire film directed by Umapathy S Ramaiah who wrote the screenplay from a story by his father Thambi Ramaiah. The film stars Natty Subramaniam, Thambi Ramaiah, M. S. Bhaskar and Ilavarasu. 

Streaming date: May 21

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Warrant

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Warrant

Warrant is an intense Tamil crime thriller series serving as a direct sequel to the acclaimed series Vilangu, the show stars Prasanth Pandiyaraj as a timid constable who transforms into a brutal enforcer of the law, only to be challenged by a custodial death.

Streaming date: May 22

Where to watch: ZEE5

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Sesha

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Sesha

Sesha is a bilingual crime thriller directed by Pradeep Arasikere which is a suspense drama starring Devaraj, Pramod Shetty, and John Kaippallil.

Streaming date: May 22

Where to watch: SunNXT

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Madhuvidhu

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Madhuvidhu

Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Vishnu Aravind and written by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu. The film stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Saikumar and Azees Nedumangad. 

Streaming date: May 22

Where to watch: SonyLIV

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Bhishmar

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Bhishmar

Bhishmar is a Malayalam romantic comedy thriller film directed by East Coast Vijayan. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead roles, marking their first collaboration as a duo.

Streaming date: May 22

Where to watch: SunNXT

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South Indian OTT ReleasesLatest South Indian ReleasesMalayalam moviesEntertainmentDrishyam 3
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