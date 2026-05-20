Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 18- May 24, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Madhuvidhu - Top films and series to watch on Prime Video, ZEE5 & more
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week: From Drishyam 3, Madhuvidhu to Satan: The Dark - take a detailed look.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some fantastic outings from the South Indian cinema. From Mohanlal's iconic part 3 of the hit franchise Drishyam 3 to Malayalam romantic comedy by Vishnu Aravind Madhuvidhu - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:
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Sathi Leelavathi
Sathi Leelavathi is a Telugu romantic comedy film co-written and directed by Tatineni Satya. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan.
Streaming date: May 20
Where to watch: SunNXT
Satan: The Dark
Satan – The Dark is a Tamil supernatural horror film written and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam, starring Fredrick John and Ayraa. The film, originally titled The Black Bible.
Streaming date: May 20
Where to watch: Prime Video
Drishyam 3
Drishyam 3 is an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from previous films.
Streaming date: May 21
Where to watch: In cinemas
TN 2026
TN 2026 (Thanga Natchathiram) is a Tamil political satire film directed by Umapathy S Ramaiah who wrote the screenplay from a story by his father Thambi Ramaiah. The film stars Natty Subramaniam, Thambi Ramaiah, M. S. Bhaskar and Ilavarasu.
Streaming date: May 21
Where to watch: Prime Video
Warrant
Warrant is an intense Tamil crime thriller series serving as a direct sequel to the acclaimed series Vilangu, the show stars Prasanth Pandiyaraj as a timid constable who transforms into a brutal enforcer of the law, only to be challenged by a custodial death.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: ZEE5
Sesha
Sesha is a bilingual crime thriller directed by Pradeep Arasikere which is a suspense drama starring Devaraj, Pramod Shetty, and John Kaippallil.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: SunNXT
Madhuvidhu
Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Vishnu Aravind and written by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu. The film stars Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, Saikumar and Azees Nedumangad.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Bhishmar
Bhishmar is a Malayalam romantic comedy thriller film directed by East Coast Vijayan. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead roles, marking their first collaboration as a duo.
Streaming date: May 22
Where to watch: SunNXT
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