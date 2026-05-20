Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 18- May 24, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Madhuvidhu - Top films and series to watch on Prime Video, ZEE5 & more

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Drishyam 3 is an upcoming Malayalam crime thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from previous films.

Streaming date: May 21

Where to watch: In cinemas