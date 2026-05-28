Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 25- May 31, 2026): Dhanush's Kara to Jetlee - In pics

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The last week of May is here and we have our compilation on latest South Indian movies ready. From Dhanush's Tamil heist drama Kara to Kannada web-series Roommates - - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies and series you can't miss:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)