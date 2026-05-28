Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 25- May 31, 2026): Dhanush's Kara to Jetlee - In pics
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 25- May 31, 2026): From Leader to Dhanush's Kara, see full list inside.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The last week of May is here and we have our compilation on latest South Indian movies ready. From Dhanush's Tamil heist drama Kara to Kannada web-series Roommates - - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies and series you can't miss:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)
Jetlee
Jetlee is a Telugu language comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Ritesh Rana. The film features Satya, Rhea Singha and Vennela Kishore in important roles.
Streaming date: May 25
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Roommates
The latest Kannada series is about four bachelors who juggle between friendship and survival under a strict landlord until a minor cricket‑ground clash erupts into a battle of egos, pushing their bonds to the ultimate test of fate.
Streaming date: May 27
Where to watch: ZEE5
Brothers and Sisters
Brothers and Sisters is a Tamil drama web-series helmed by Chidambaram Manivannan. It revolves around a strict patriarch whose hidden affairs and unspoken truths threaten to unravel his close-knit family.
Streaming date: May 27
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Kara
Kara is Tamil heist action thriller film directed by Vignesh Raja from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alfred Prakash. The film features Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi in supporting roles.
Streaming date: May 28
Where to watch: Netflix
Leader
Saravanan-starrer Tamil spy-action thriller Leader is directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. The pan-India film will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Streaming date: May 29
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cousins and Kalyanams
Cousins & Kalyanams is a Malayalam romantic-comedy series that follows the lives of six cousins over 26 years as they navigate seven weddings, evolving friendships, and family drama. It is directed by Vishnu Chandran and Kannan Thamarakkulam.
Streaming date: May 29
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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