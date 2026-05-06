Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 4 to May 10, 2026): Dacoit to Love Insurance Kompany, top films and series to watch on ZEE5, Netflix Prime Video & more

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The awesome regional entertainment content is here for you! From Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros to Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)