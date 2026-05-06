Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 4 to May 10, 2026): Dacoit to Love Insurance Kompany, top films and series to watch on ZEE5, Netflix Prime Video & more
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (May 4 to May 10, 2026): Top films and series to watch on ZEE5, Netflix Prime Video & more.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The awesome regional entertainment content is here for you! From Malayalam comedy-drama Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros to Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:
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Vaazha 2
Vaazha 2
Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros, is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Savin SA. The film, which follows four friends navigating societal pressures, will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi after a successful theatrical run.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Dacoit
Dacoit
Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's action thriller Dacoit: A Love Story is directed by Shaneil Deo. It will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, featuring a story of a convict seeking vengeance.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: Prime Video
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), is a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film explores love in a future driven by technology. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Streaming date: May 6
Where to watch: Prime Video
Bharatanatyam 2
Bharatanatyam 2
Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam (B2M), is a Malayalam dark comedy-thriller sequel starring Saiju Kurup. Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the film follows the 2024 original, moving from light comedy to a darker tone.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Oh Butterfly
Oh Butterfly
Oh Butterfly is a Tamil romantic psychological thriller film written, co-produced, and directed by Vijay Ranganathan. The film stars Nivedhithaa Sathish, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Geetha Kailasam, and Attul R.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: Sun NXT
Love Mocktail 3
Love Mocktail 3
Love Mocktail 3 is a Kannada film written by Darling Krishna, Milana Nagraj and Yadunandan, directed by Darling Krishna. It serves as the third and final installment in the Love Mocktail franchise. The film stars Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Dileep Raj, Amrutha Iyengar, Shwetha Prasad, and others.
Streaming date: May 8
Where to watch: ZEE5
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