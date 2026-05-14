Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/theatrical releases this week: Karuppu to Exam, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, & cinemas

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Karuppu

Karuppu is an upcoming Tamil action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film tars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.

Streaming date: May 14

Where to watch: In cinemas