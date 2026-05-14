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NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/theatrical releases this week: Karuppu to Exam, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, & cinemas
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/theatrical releases this week: Karuppu to Exam, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, & cinemas

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/theatrical releases this week: From Karuppu to Exam, top films and series to watch out this week.

Updated:May 14, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: The regional platter of movies and series is here and we can't be more excited! From Tamil 7-episode series Exam to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Tamil action drama Karuppu - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

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Kaalidas 2

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Kaalidas 2

Kaalidas 2

Kaalidas 2 is a Tamil crime thriller film written and directed by Sri Senthil. The film stars Bharath, Ajay Karthi, Sangita Madhavan Nair, Abarnathi and Bhavani Sre, with Ananth Nag, TM Karthik, Singam Jayavel, Prakash Raj, Kishore, Raja Ravindra and Suresh Chandra Menon in supporting roles. It is a standalone sequel to the director's 2019 film Kaalidas. 

Streaming date: May 12

Where to watch: Prime Video, Sun NXT, Aha

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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

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Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil

Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil is a Malayalam mystery comedy thriller film, written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. It stars Kunchacko Boban, Dileesh Pothan, Sajin Gopu, and Chidambaram S. Poduval in lead roles.

Streaming date: May 13

Where to watch: Netflix

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Karuppu

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Karuppu

Karuppu

Karuppu is an upcoming Tamil action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. The film tars Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.

Streaming date: May 14

Where to watch: In cinemas

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Athiradi

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Athiradi

Athiradi 

The Malayalam action comedy is about an energetic student, Samkutty, revives a banned college festival-unleashing a rivalry that turns celebration into chaos. Directed by Arun Anirudhan, the film features Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Zarin Shihab.

Streaming date: May 14

Where to watch: In cinemas

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Shikhandi

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Shikhandi

Shikhandi

Shikhandi is a Kannada adventure fantasy thriller film inspired by the Mahabharata character, featuring intense drama and a family-oriented plot. Directed by Gurumurthy V, the film, featuring Yuvaraj and Deepika.

Streaming date: May 15

Where to watch: In cinemas

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Exam

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Exam

Exam

Exam is a Tamil 7-episode series written and directed by National Award-winner A Sarkunam promises a tense, emotionally charged suspense drama set against the pressure-filled environment of a competitive exam.

Streaming date: May 15

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Thimmarajupalli TV

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Thimmarajupalli TV

Thimmarajupalli TV

Thimmarajupalli TV is a Telugu comedy film directed by V Muniraju. The stars Sai Tej, Veda Jallandar, Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role.

Streaming date: May 15

Where to watch: Aha

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Latest South Indian ReleasesSouth Indian OTT ReleasesMalayalam moviesEntertainmentKaruppu
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