Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/Theatrical releases this week (March 30 to April 5, 2026): Best series & films to keep you hooked!
Latest South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas: Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: With March bidding goodbye and April knocking at the door - our entertainment platter from the regional industry is here. From comedy drama 'Hey Balwanth' to crime thriller 'Mrithyunjay' streaming on OTT - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language outings over the week.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)
Hey Balwanth
Hey Balwanth is a Telugu comedy drama film co-written and directed by Gopi Atchara, in his directorial debut. The film stars Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, and Naresh.
Streaming date: March 31
Where to watch: ZEE5
Valavaara
Valavaara is an acclaimed Kannada coming-of-age drama directed by Sutan Gowda, set in Sakleshpur, Karnataka.
Streaming date: March 20 (already streaming)
Where to watch: Sun NXT
Mrithyunjay
Mrithyunjay is a Telugu crime thriller film directed by Sri Hussain Sha Kiran, starring Sree Vishnu and Reba Monica John.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: Netflix
Vadam
Vadam is a Tamil rural actioner featuring Vemal and Natty Nataraj. Directed by Kendhiran V, the film focuses on the traditional Manjuvirattu (bull-taming) sport and explores themes of revenge, pride and decoding the deep connection with the bull.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: Sun NXT
Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani
Director Sudheer Sriram's 'Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani', features actors Sivaji and Laya in the lead roles. Adding more excitement, the film also stars Ali, Dhanraj, Prince, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Raj Thirandasu, Karan, and Rohan.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: Netflix
The Dark Heaven
The Dark Heaven, a Tamil investigative thriller starring Nakul as a police officer, is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 3, 2026. The film is scheduled to be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, English, and Hindi.
Streaming date: April 3
Where to watch: In cinemas
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