Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/Theatrical releases this week: Patriot, Kara to Raakaasa - Top series and films on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: With May, the regional entertainment content is here for you! This week has a full dose of OTT and theatrical releases keeping you fully occupied. From Kannada actioner KD: The Devil starring Sanjay Dutt to Malayalam movie 'Patriot' starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)