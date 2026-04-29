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NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/Theatrical releases this week: Patriot, Kara to Raakaasa - Top series and films on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/Theatrical releases this week: Patriot, Kara to Raakaasa - Top series and films on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT/Theatrical releases this week - From Patriot to KD: The Devil among many others to watch in cinemas.

Updated:Apr 29, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT Releases: With May, the regional entertainment content is here for you! This week has a full dose of OTT and theatrical releases keeping you fully occupied. From Kannada actioner KD: The Devil starring Sanjay Dutt to Malayalam movie 'Patriot' starring Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil - we are sharing with you the list of top South Indian releases on OTT and cinemas this week. Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language movies and series: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

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KD: The Devil

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KD: The Devil

KD: The Devil

KD: The Devil is a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. 

Streaming date: April 30

Where to watch: Cinemas

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Kara

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Kara

Kara

Kara is an upcoming Tamil heist action thriller film directed by Vignesh Raja from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alfred Prakash. The film features Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi in supporting roles.

Streaming date: April 30

Where to watch: Cinemas

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Batchmates

4/10
Batchmates

Batchmates

This Telugu series is about 4 freshmen engineering students face unexpected challenges as they adjust to the harsh realities of college life and academic pressure. It is directed by Sri Harsha Setty and features a cast including Bindu Madhavi and Sai Sriraam Vemparaala.

Streaming date: April 30

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Raakaasa

5/10
Raakaasa

Raakaasa

This is a Telugu comedy fantasy drama with the story focussing on what happens when an NRI returning home after a decade, chases romance inadvertently. He awakens an ancient darkness long feared by his village. As the threat intensifies, love turns deadly and life hangs in the balance.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Netflix

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Patriot

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Patriot

Patriot

Patriot is Malayalam spy action thriller film written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Cinemas

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Leader

7/10
Leader

Leader

Leader is a Tamil spy action thriller film written and directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. The film stars Saravanan in the lead role alongside Shaam, Andrea Jeremiah, Santhosh Prathap, Payal Rajput, and Iyal in supporting roles. 

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Gaaya Padda Simham

8/10
Gaaya Padda Simham

Gaaya Padda Simham

Gaaya Padda Simham (GPS) is a Telugu crime-comedy film starring Tharun Bhascker and Faria Abdullah. It is directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, and is touted as as a dark comedy thriller.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Cinemas

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Biker

9/10
Biker

Biker 

Biker is a Telugu sports drama film co-written and directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. The film stars Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, and Atul Kulkarni.   Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Netflix

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Aadu 3

10/10
Aadu 3

Aadu 3 

Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1, is a Malayalam fantasy comedy film written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. It is the sequel to Aadu 2 (2017) and the third installment of Aadu series and the first of a two-part film.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: ZEE5 

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