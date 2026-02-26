Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT releases (Feb 23-March 1, 2026): Thadayam to Honey, watch 5 intense thrillers on ZEE5, Netflix & more
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT releases (Feb 23-March 1, 2026): Thadayam to Honey, watch 5 intense thrillers on ZEE5, Netflix & more

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT releases (Feb 23-March 1, 2026): Check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases this week.

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases: The week is loaded with some entertaining watchlist coming in from Pan-India. Today, in this feature, check out the most-awaited Malayalam, Tamil, and  Telugu OTT releases this week. From crime series Thadayam to psychological thriller Secret Stories: Roslin, the digital space is full with high-octane thrillers, actioners and rom-coms.

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Secret Stories: Roslin

Secret Stories: Roslin

Secret Stories: Roslin is an upcoming Malayalam psychological thriller streaming television series directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and presented by Jeethu Joseph. The series stars Meena, Sanjana Dipu and Vineeth in prominent roles.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Thadayam

Thadayam

Thadayam is an upcoming Tamil crime series, written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel. It features Samuthirakani, Shivada, Raj Tirandas, Munnar Ramesh, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravai, Vishakan and Pulipandi among others.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Theatre - The Myth of Reality

Theatre - The Myth of Reality

Theatre: The Myth of Reality is a Malayalam mystery film film written and directed by Sajin Baabu. The film stars Rima Kallingal and Sarasa Balussery in the lead roles.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: ManoramaMAX

Honey

Honey

This Telugu thriller is about a broken family, a forbidden ritual, and a girl caught between the real and the unreal. Honey is a haunting tale of systemic abuse, spiritual delusion, and the invisible horrors inflicted on children, where the darkest monsters aren't imaginary.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: Sun NXT via OTTplay Premium

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledu

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledu

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledu is a new-age Telugu thriller. Rajeev Kanakala, Vasanthika, and Udaya Bhanu play the lead roles in this series directed by Krishna Poluri.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: ZEE5 

South Indian OTT ReleasesLatest South Indian ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesTamil Releases
