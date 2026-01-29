Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3011204https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-malayalam-tamil-telugu-ott-releases-january-26-february-1-2026-new-movies-and-shows-on-netflix-jiohotstar-zee5-and-more-3011204
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases (January 26–February 1, 2026): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More
photoDetails

Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases (January 26–February 1, 2026): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More

Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases: From Vaa Vaathiyar in Tamil to Sarvam Maya in Malayalam - watch these 5 best films on OTT and in cinemas.

Updated:Jan 29, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases

1/6
Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases

Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week: As the new week begins, let's serve you some amazing watchlist from South India. From Vaa Vaathiyar in Tamil to Sarvam Maya in Malayalam - watch these 5 best films on OTT and in cinemas. Here's your quick guide to the South cinema watchlist:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

Vaa Vaathiyar (Tamil)

2/6
Vaa Vaathiyar (Tamil)

Vaa Vaathiyaar is a Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The cast also includes Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan and PL Thenappan.

OTT release date: January 28

 

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Follow Us

Champion (Telugu)

3/6
Champion (Telugu)

Michael, a gifted footballer chasing his London dream, gets entangled in an unexpected turn that changes the course of his life. The movie features Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy, Vennela Kishore, Kovai Sarala, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma.

OTT release date: January 29

 

Where to watch: Netflix

Follow Us

Constable (Telugu)

4/6
Constable (Telugu)

Constable is a Telugu crime thriller film written and directed by Aryan Subhan SK. The film stars Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi in lead roles.

OTT release date: January 29, 2026 

 

Where to watch: ETV Win via OTTplay Premium

Follow Us

Sarvam Maya (Malayalam)

5/6
Sarvam Maya (Malayalam)

Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam supernatural comedy film written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film stars, Nivin Pauly in lead role and Riya Shibu in the title role along with Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan.

OTT release date: January 30

 

Where to watch: JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Follow Us

Patang (Telugu)

6/6
Patang (Telugu)

Patang is a Telugu sports comedy-drama directed by Praneeth Prattipati, focusing on friendship and the thrill of competitive kite-flying. Starring Pranav Kaushik, Preethi Pagadala, and Vamsi Pujit, the film follows childhood friends whose bond is tested by love and ambition. 

OTT release date: January 30, 2026 

 

Where to watch: SunNXT via OTTplay Premium

Follow Us
South Indian OTT ReleasesLatest South Indian ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesTamil ReleasesEntertainmentott watchlistLatest OTT releasesMalayalam releasesUpcoming telugu releases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Top 5 fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is
Top 5 fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is: Yuvraj Singh on top, Shivam Dube Joins Abhishek Sharma- Check full list
camera icon9
title
Ajit Pawar
Prominent Indians leaders and figures who died in plane and helicopter crashes: From Ajit Pawar to Sanjay Gandhi | CHECK
camera icon21
title
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Captains
Meet Confirmed Captains Of India,Pakistan,Australia,Sri Lanka,England, West Indies, Nepal; South Africa, New Zealand & All Other Teams For T20 WC 2026 - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
veg soup recipes
Sniffles, sore throat, or cold? Try these 7 comforting veg soup recipes to naturally fight cough and cold at home
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 active batters with most international hundreds: Virat Kohli on top, Joe Root reigns 2nd, check top batters