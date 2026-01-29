Latest Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases (January 26–February 1, 2026): New Movies And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 And More
Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week: As the new week begins, let's serve you some amazing watchlist from South India. From Vaa Vaathiyar in Tamil to Sarvam Maya in Malayalam - watch these 5 best films on OTT and in cinemas. Here's your quick guide to the South cinema watchlist:
Vaa Vaathiyar (Tamil)
Vaa Vaathiyaar is a Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The cast also includes Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, Nivas Adithan and PL Thenappan.
OTT release date: January 28
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Champion (Telugu)
Michael, a gifted footballer chasing his London dream, gets entangled in an unexpected turn that changes the course of his life. The movie features Roshan Meka, Anaswara Rajan, Nandamuri Kalyan Chakravarthy, Vennela Kishore, Kovai Sarala, Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma.
OTT release date: January 29
Where to watch: Netflix
Constable (Telugu)
Constable is a Telugu crime thriller film written and directed by Aryan Subhan SK. The film stars Varun Sandesh and Madhulika Varanasi in lead roles.
OTT release date: January 29, 2026
Where to watch: ETV Win via OTTplay Premium
Sarvam Maya (Malayalam)
Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam supernatural comedy film written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. The film stars, Nivin Pauly in lead role and Riya Shibu in the title role along with Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan.
OTT release date: January 30
Where to watch: JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium
Patang (Telugu)
Patang is a Telugu sports comedy-drama directed by Praneeth Prattipati, focusing on friendship and the thrill of competitive kite-flying. Starring Pranav Kaushik, Preethi Pagadala, and Vamsi Pujit, the film follows childhood friends whose bond is tested by love and ambition.
OTT release date: January 30, 2026
Where to watch: SunNXT via OTTplay Premium
