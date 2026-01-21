Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week ( January 19, 2026 to January 25): Top 5 Films To Watch On OTT And In Cinemas
Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week: As the new week begins, let's serve you some amazing watchlist from South India. From Draupathi 2 to Cheekatilo - watch these 5 best films on OTT and in cinemas. Here's your quick guide to the South cinema watchlist:
Aadi Shambhala
Release: January 22
Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer and Swasika
Director: Ugandhar Muni
Language: Telugu
Where to watch: Aha
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies
Release: January 22
Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair
Director: Adhvaith Nayar
Language: Malayalam
Where to watch: In theatres
Draupathi 2
Release: January 23
Cast: Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan
Director: Mohan G
Language: Tamil
Where to watch: In theatres
Cheekatilo
Release: January 23
Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala
Director: Sharan Kopishetty
Language: Telugu-language
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Baby Girl
Release: January 23
Cast: Lijo Mol and Nivin Pauly
Director: Arun Varma
Language: Malayalam
Where to watch: In theatres
