Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008754https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-malayalam-telugu-and-tamil-releases-this-week-january-19-2026-to-january-25-top-5-films-to-watch-on-ott-and-in-cinemas-3008754
NewsPhotosLatest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week ( January 19, 2026 to January 25): Top 5 Films To Watch On OTT And In Cinemas
photoDetails

Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week ( January 19, 2026 to January 25): Top 5 Films To Watch On OTT And In Cinemas

Latest South Indian Releases This Week: From Draupathi 2 to Cheekatilo - watch these 5 best films on OTT and in cinemas.

Updated:Jan 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week

1/6
Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week

Latest Malayalam, Telugu And Tamil Releases This Week: As the new week begins, let's serve you some amazing watchlist from South India. From Draupathi 2 to Cheekatilo - watch these 5 best films on OTT and in cinemas. Here's your quick guide to the South cinema watchlist:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Stills)

Follow Us

Aadi Shambhala

2/6
Aadi Shambhala

Release: January 22

 

Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer and Swasika

Director: Ugandhar Muni

Language: Telugu

Where to watch: Aha

Follow Us

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

3/6
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies

Release: January 22

 

Cast: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Vishak Nair

Director: Adhvaith Nayar

Language: Malayalam

Where to watch: In theatres

Follow Us

Draupathi 2

4/6
Draupathi 2

Release: January 23

 

Cast: Richard Rishi and Rakshana Induchoodan

Director: Mohan G

Language: Tamil

Where to watch: In theatres

Follow Us

Cheekatilo

5/6
Cheekatilo

Release: January 23 

 

Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala

Director: Sharan Kopishetty

Language: Telugu-language

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Follow Us

Baby Girl

6/6
Baby Girl

Release: January 23 

 

Cast: Lijo Mol and Nivin Pauly

Director: Arun Varma

 

Language: Malayalam

Where to watch: In theatres

Follow Us
South Indian OTT ReleasesLatest South Indian ReleasesMalayalam moviesTelugu moviesTamil ReleasesEntertainmentott watchlistLatest OTT releasesMalayalam releasesUpcoming telugu releases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Valentino Garavani
Valentino Garavani Dies At 93: A Look Back At The Legendary Designer’s Enduring Influence On Bollywood
camera icon11
title
Ind vs NZ
India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I Against New Zealand: Tilak Varma OUT; Ishan Kishan IN, No Place For Shreyas Iyer, Harshit Rana
camera icon7
title
Rann of Kutch
From White Salt Desert To Vibrant Villages: Explore Rann Of Kutch, Gujarat – Top Destinations, Festivals, And Best Time To Visit
camera icon9
title
Skoda Kushaq facelift
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Photo Gallery: Check What’s New In Design, Features, Engine, Performance And Safety - Complete Details Inside
camera icon15
title
Saina Nehwal retirement
Meet Saina Nehwal: BJP Politician Who Conquered Olympics, Commonwealth Games & World No.1; Knee Degenerated, Arthritis - Know Why India's Badminton Pioneer Retired Quietly