Latest Movies Releasing In Cinemas And Not OTT This Week (July 25, 2025): Hindi, Kannada, Tamil To Hollywood Films
photoDetails

Latest Movies Releasing In Cinemas And Not OTT This Week (July 25, 2025): Hindi, Kannada, Tamil To Hollywood Films

Latest Movies Releasing In Cinemas And Not OTT This Week (July 25, 2025): Check below the list of movies ranging from Bollywood, Kannada, Tamil to Hollywood - movies slated to release in cinema halls this week

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Latest Movies Releasing In Cinemas And Not OTT This Week

Latest Movies Releasing In Cinemas And Not OTT This Week

Latest Movies Releasing in Cinemas This Week: We always are gung-ho about new weekly OTT releases but with Saiyaara hitting the ball out of the court upon its theatrical release, guess it's time to once again be upbeat about cinema releases and watch all our favourites first day first show. Check below the list of movies ranging from Bollywood, Kannada, Tamil to Hollywood - movies slated to release in cinema halls this week: 

Mahavatar Narsimha In Cinemas

Mahavatar Narsimha In Cinemas

Mahavatar Narsimha is all set to redefine cinematic storytelling with its epic scale, breathtaking visuals, and compelling narrative. Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films. The film will also be released in 3D and in five Indian languages. Releasing on July 25, 2025. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

This is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. This Marvel film introduces the new Fantastic Four, with Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing. It is releasing on July 25, 2025.

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii

Thalaivan Thalaivii is an upcoming Tamil romantic action comedy film written and directed by Pandiraj. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by M Sukumar and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Thalaivan Thalaivii is scheduled to release in theatres on 25 July 2025.

Maareesan

Maareesan

Maareesan is an upcoming Tamil comedy thriller film written by V. Krishna Moorthy and directed by Sudheesh Sankar starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film is produced by RB Choudary under his Super Good Films banner. The technical team consists of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematographer Kalaiselvan Sivaji and editor Sreejith Sarang. Maareesan is scheduled to be released in theatres on 25 July 2025.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 - Sword vs Spiri is an upcoming Telugu period action-adventure film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and AM Jyothi Krishna from a screenplay by Jagarlamudi and Sai Madhav Burra. Depicting the life of fictional legendary outlaw Veera Mallu, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi and Satyaraj in other prominent roles. It is set in the 17th century Mughal Empire. It is releasing on July 24, 2025.

Son of Sardaar 2 Release

Son of Sardaar 2 Release

Son of Sardaar 2 is an upcoming Hindi action comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on July 25 but now it will open in cinemas on August 1, 2025. This will be the posthumous film of late actor Mukul Dev. 

Sarzameen On OTT

Sarzameen On OTT

This Hindi movie is not releasing in cinemas but will be available on OTT directly. Sarzameen starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, is going to have a direct OTT release on July 25 on JioHotstar. It is a thriller with patriotic and emotional themes, featuring intense action and family drama. This is Kayoze Irani's directorial debut.

