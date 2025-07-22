Latest Movies Releasing In Cinemas And Not OTT This Week (July 25, 2025): Hindi, Kannada, Tamil To Hollywood Films

3 / 8

This is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four film series. This Marvel film introduces the new Fantastic Four, with Pedro Pascal as Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing. It is releasing on July 25, 2025.