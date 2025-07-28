Advertisement
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In July 28-August 3, 2025: 9 Best Films & Shows On Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV And More

New OTT And Theatrical Releases In July 28-August 3, 2025: Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers. 

Updated:Jul 28, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In July 28-August 3

1/10
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In July 28-August 3

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases In July 28-August 3, 2025: In the coming week, the slate is full of entertainers - from thrillers to romance - there is a variety hitting the theatres this time, apart from interesting OTT watchlist. Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers. 

Twisted Metal S2

2/10
Twisted Metal S2

Release date: July 31

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The second season of Twisted Metal was announced on December 7, 2023 at The Game Awards and is set to stream on Peacock in July 31, 2025. It takes place seven months after the end of last season, and focuses on the Twisted Metal tournament, with new and old faces competing.

Thammudu

3/10
Thammudu

Release: August 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Thammudu - an action-drama stars Nithiin in the lead role, is set to begin streaming on Netflix from August 1. The action drama is going to stream in all south-Indian languages of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Son of Sardaar 2

4/10
Son of Sardaar 2

Release date: 1 August 2025

Where to watch: In theatres

Son of Sardaar 2 is a comedy film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. 

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

5/10
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Release: July 29, 2025

Streaming on JioHotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is the sequel and reboot of Balaji Productions - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show premieres on July 29, 2025 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. Smriti Irani returned to play Tulsi Virani. 

Housefull 5

6/10
Housefull 5

Release: August 1

Where to watch: Prime Video

Housefull 5 is a comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It marks the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise.

Dhadak 2

7/10
Dhadak 2

Release: August 1

Where to watch: In theatres

Dhadak 2 is an upcoming romantic drama film written and directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. A spiritual sequel to Dhadak (2018) and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018), it stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Black Bag

8/10
Black Bag

Release: July 28, 2025

Streaming on JioHotstar

Black Bag is an American spy thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp. It stars Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan. 

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

9/10
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7

Release: August 3

Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is the upcoming seventh season of the Malayalam-language version of the Indian reality television series Bigg Boss, produced by Endemol Shine India and Banijay. The show will broadcast on Asianet and 24/7 live stream on the JioHotstar OTT platform. Actor Mohanlal will be hosting the season for the consecutive seventh year.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

10/10
Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Release date: 1 August 2025

Where to watch: In theatres

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is directed by Ravindra Gautam and produced by Ritu Mengi under the banner of Samrat Cinematics. The film, inspired by Shantanu Gupta's book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister, stars Anant Joshi as Yogi Adityanath, the incumbent chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

