/Latest OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 15 to June 21, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Maa Inti Bangaaram, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

New OTT release this week

New OTT release this week: With another week knocking at the door, it's time to also sit back and chillax as we present a cool list of entertaining movies and web-series. From veteran star Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 arriving on the digital space for audiences of different vernaculars (as dubbed versions are also available) to popular series Thukra Ke Mera Pyar Season 2 hitting the OTT space - there is a diverse range of movies and series is here to keep you entertained. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)