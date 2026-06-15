/Latest OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 15 to June 21, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Maa Inti Bangaaram, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

Latest OTT and theatrical releases this week (June 15 to June 21, 2026): From Drishyam 3 to Maa Inti Bangaaram, top films and series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more
New OTT release this week: With another week knocking at the door, it's time to also sit back and chillax as we present a cool list of entertaining movies and web-series. From veteran star Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 arriving on the digital space for audiences of different vernaculars (as dubbed versions are also available) to popular series Thukra Ke Mera Pyar Season 2 hitting the OTT space - there is a diverse range of movies and series is here to keep you entertained. Check out the top films and shows releasing on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)
Kenatha Kanom
Kenatha Kanom is a Tamil comedy drama film written and directed by Suresh Sangaiah (in his last film before his death). The movie stars Yogi Babu, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar and Raichal Rabecca in lead roles.
Streaming date: June 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Thukra Ke Mera Pyar Season 2
Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 is a popular Hindi drama web series. The show is based on a story of love, betrayal, and revenge, highlighting social and caste differences, family conflicts, and the quest for revenge that arises after a love story gone wrong.
Streaming date: June 16
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Drishyam 3
Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller drama stars Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique in lead roles. George Kutty returns as the protector, once again forced to defend his family when the past resurfaces with deadly consequences.
Streaming date: June 18
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rosario: The Legacy
The Mexican action-thriller series Rosario Tijeras—also known as Rosario: The Legacy— is back with its season 4 and 5. It focusses Rosario’s defiant teenage daughter, Ruby, as she grapples with the dangers of her family’s history while dealing with her mother's sudden return.
Streaming date: June 18
Where to watch: Netflix
Maa Inti Bangaaram
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a highly-anticipated Telugu action-comedy drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, directed by BV Nandini Reddy.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: In cinemas
Athiradi
Athiradi is a Malayalam action comedy film written and directed by Arun Anirudhan. The film features Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu and Vineeth Sreenivasan.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: Sony LIV