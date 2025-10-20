Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (October 20-October 26) Post Diwali 2025 : Thamma To Param Sundari & The Kardashians Season 7 - Watch 10 Entertaining Films & Series On Netflix, Prime Video JioHotstar

3 / 11

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film will coincide with the festival of Diwali.

Release date: 21 October 2025

Where to watch: In theatres