Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2973961https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-ott-and-theatrical-releases-this-week-october-20-october-26-post-diwali-2025-thamma-to-param-sundari-the-kardashians-season-7-watch-10-entertaining-films-series-on-netflix-prime-video-jiohotstar-2973961
NewsPhotosLatest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (October 20-October 26) Post Diwali 2025 : Thamma To Param Sundari & The Kardashians Season 7 - Watch 10 Entertaining Films & Series On Netflix, Prime Video JioHotstar
photoDetails

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (October 20-October 26) Post Diwali 2025 : Thamma To Param Sundari & The Kardashians Season 7 - Watch 10 Entertaining Films & Series On Netflix, Prime Video JioHotstar

Latest OTT And Theatrical Release: Catch on the must-watch movies in cinemas and some unmissable web-series the OTT space this week.

Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

1/11
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Coinciding with the big Diwali week, some desi releases this time are cashing in on the festive season. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma to Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's romantic saga 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' - catch on the must-watch movies in cinemas and some unmissable web-series the OTT space this week. 

Follow Us

Pitch To Get Rich

2/11
Pitch To Get Rich

Pitch To Get Rich is a a high-stakes fashion entrepreneurship reality series, promising to bring the spotlight on India’s next generation of fashion visionaries competing for a massive Rs 40 crore (USD 4.5 million) investment pool. The show brings together a power-packed panel of judges and mentors from both Bollywood and the business world - Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, joined by top industrialists Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.

Release Date: October 20

Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Follow Us

Thamma

3/11
Thamma

Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film will coincide with the festival of Diwali.

Release date: 21 October 2025

Where to watch: In theatres

Follow Us

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

4/11
Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Release date: 21 October 2025

Where to watch: In theatres

Follow Us

Harlan Coben's Lazarus

5/11
Harlan Coben's Lazarus

Lazarus is a horror-thriller television miniseries created by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, and starring Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach and Sam Claflin.

Release Date: October 22

Streaming on Prime Video

Follow Us

They Call Him OG

6/11
They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG (simply known as OG) is a Telugu action crime film, written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman.

Release Date: October 23

Streaming on Netflix

Follow Us

Nobody Wants This Season 2

7/11
Nobody Wants This Season 2

Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy television series created by Erin Foster, starring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons, centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.

Release Date: October 23

Streaming on Netflix

Follow Us

The Kardashians Season 7

8/11
The Kardashians Season 7

The Kardashians is a reality television series focusing on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The program is a retooled continuation of their previous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021 after a 20-season run.

Release Date: October 24

Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Follow Us

Param Sundari

9/11
Param Sundari

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film directed by Tushar Jalota. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Release Date: October 24

Streaming on Prime Video

Follow Us

Kurukshetra: Part 2

10/11
Kurukshetra: Part 2

An epic 18-day battle unfolds through the perspectives of 18 warriors, revealing their inner struggles and ethical challenges during a war between brothers.

Release Date: October 24

Streaming on Netflix

Follow Us

Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh

11/11
Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh

It tells the greatest Indian story brought to life through artificial intelligence, delving deep into the themes of dharma, power and fate.

Release Date: October 25

Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Follow Us
Diwali 2025ott watchlistLatest OTT releasesDiwali 2025 Film releasesDiwali 2025 weekendwhat to watch on OTTEntertainmentthe family manOTT releasesDiwali filmsthamma releasethammaAyushmann Khurranarashmika mandannaDiwali photo GalleryPitch to Get RichEk Deewane Ki Deewaniyat The Kardashians Season 7Janhvi Kapoor
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table
Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table After IND vs ENG Match: Australia On Top, England Qualify For Semi-Final, India At...
camera icon6
title
Kolkata Kali Puja
Kali Puja 2025: Kolkata Buzzes With Festive Preparations - From Idols To Street Markets - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: City Shines With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, Dazzling Laser Show & Aarti | PHOTOS
camera icon9
title
Sunrisers Hyderabad
5 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad Might Release To Boost IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami And...
camera icon7
title
Samay Raina
Samay Raina Net Worth: Comedian Celebrates Dhanteras With Rs 1.22 Crore Toyota Vellfire Purchase - A Look At His MASSIVE Wealth