Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (October 20-October 26) Post Diwali 2025 : Thamma To Param Sundari & The Kardashians Season 7 - Watch 10 Entertaining Films & Series On Netflix, Prime Video JioHotstar

Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Coinciding with the big Diwali week, some desi releases this time are cashing in on the festive season. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma to Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's romantic saga 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' - catch on the must-watch movies in cinemas and some unmissable web-series the OTT space this week.
Pitch To Get Rich
Pitch To Get Rich is a a high-stakes fashion entrepreneurship reality series, promising to bring the spotlight on India’s next generation of fashion visionaries competing for a massive Rs 40 crore (USD 4.5 million) investment pool. The show brings together a power-packed panel of judges and mentors from both Bollywood and the business world - Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, joined by top industrialists Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.
Release Date: October 20
Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
Thamma
Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The film will coincide with the festival of Diwali.
Release date: 21 October 2025
Where to watch: In theatres
Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 21 October 2025, coinciding with Diwali.
Release date: 21 October 2025
Where to watch: In theatres
Harlan Coben's Lazarus
Lazarus is a horror-thriller television miniseries created by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, and starring Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach and Sam Claflin.
Release Date: October 22
Streaming on Prime Video
They Call Him OG
They Call Him OG (simply known as OG) is a Telugu action crime film, written and directed by Sujeeth. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi (in his Telugu film debut), Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman.
Release Date: October 23
Streaming on Netflix
Nobody Wants This Season 2
Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy television series created by Erin Foster, starring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons, centered on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.
Release Date: October 23
Streaming on Netflix
The Kardashians Season 7
The Kardashians is a reality television series focusing on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The program is a retooled continuation of their previous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which concluded in 2021 after a 20-season run.
Release Date: October 24
Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
Param Sundari
Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film directed by Tushar Jalota. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
Release Date: October 24
Streaming on Prime Video
Kurukshetra: Part 2
An epic 18-day battle unfolds through the perspectives of 18 warriors, revealing their inner struggles and ethical challenges during a war between brothers.
Release Date: October 24
Streaming on Netflix
Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh
It tells the greatest Indian story brought to life through artificial intelligence, delving deep into the themes of dharma, power and fate.
Release Date: October 25
Streaming on JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]
