Latest OTT And theatrical Releases This Week On Netflix, Prime Video: Officer On Duty, Khakee To Baida

Latest OTT and Theatrical Releases This Week: Pick your favourite genre from the compilations below and get ready to watch the fun.
Movie buffs can pack their weekend watchlist as multiple films are releasing in cinemas and on the OTT platforms. From a supernatural sci-fi thriller to a breezy comedy to a legal drama to a political pot boiler, there’s something for everyone.
Twisters (March 18) – Prime Video
A sequel to Twister (1996), this disaster film, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, features Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea. This will be available on Prime Video from March 18.
Tumko Meri Kasam (Theatrical)
Tumko Meri Kasam tells the story of Dr Ajay Murdia, who invented IVF treatments in India and is based on a true story. His ascent to fame as the "IVF King," the difficulties he encountered in bringing IVF to conservative areas where infertility was exclusively attributed to women, and his efforts to dispel social stigmas are all highlighted in the movie.
The movie explores both his personal and professional hardships, using artistic license to guarantee a compelling story rather than a simple documentary. The film has Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles and is releasing in cinemas.
Revelations (Netflix)
It has been directed by Yeon Sang-ho, renowned for Train to Busan and Hellbound. This film delves into the intertwined lives of a pastor and a detective. Streaming on Netflix from March 21, 2025.
Pintu Ki Pappi (Theatrical)
In this romantic comedy, a man discovers he has a particular power and he and his uncle launch a successful business. With Vijay Raaz, Ganesh Acharya and Murli Sharma in key roles, the film is expected to be a laugh riot though the film has been in the news more for Udit Narayan claiming that he is happy that the film is not titled Udit Ki Pappi. Watch it in cinemas this Friday.
Baida (Theatrical)
A former spy turned salesman while on his sales trip to a rural area in Uttar Pradesh gets entangled in a web of dimensional conspiracy when he decides to take shelter in a cottage of a mysterious Man. His race to death begins when he finds himself transported to British India and slated to be hanged. The reality seemed distant from him as his world changed in a matter of seconds and now he must use his spy instincts to save himself and return to the world he belonged.
BAIDA is the first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller, ranked consistently among top 2 most anticipated movies on IMDb, is releasing in cinema halls this Friday, March 21. Directed by Puneet Sharma, Baida stars popular Indian storyteller Sudhanshu Rai, who has also written the film, along with Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna and Sourabh Raaj Jain in pivotal roles.
Officer On Duty (Netflix)
Officer on Duty is a Malayalam action thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Jithu Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir. It stars Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, and Vishak Nair. You can watch ‘Officer On Duty’ on Netflix starting March 20, 2025.
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)
The series' next instalment takes viewers to the early 2000s when a high-stakes game of cat and mouse breaks out on the lively streets of Kolkata. IPS officer Arjun Maitra (Jeet), a law enforcement official with an unwavering determination to unravel the complex network of crime and corruption choking the city, is at the centre of this story. It all comes down to dishonest politicians and criminal tycoons! It will be streaming on Netflix from 20 March onwards.
Kanneda (JioHotstar)
Streaming on JioHotstar, it is based on Nirmal “Nimma” Chahal (Parmish Verma), a Punjabi man who fled the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to find safety in Canada. Nimma is caught up in the criminal underbelly of Toronto in the 1990s as he works through the difficulties of his new surroundings. The show emphasises the intricacies of ambition, identity, and the quest for power in immigrant life.
