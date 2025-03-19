Latest OTT And theatrical Releases This Week On Netflix, Prime Video: Officer On Duty, Khakee To Baida

3 / 9

Tumko Meri Kasam tells the story of Dr Ajay Murdia, who invented IVF treatments in India and is based on a true story. His ascent to fame as the "IVF King," the difficulties he encountered in bringing IVF to conservative areas where infertility was exclusively attributed to women, and his efforts to dispel social stigmas are all highlighted in the movie.

The movie explores both his personal and professional hardships, using artistic license to guarantee a compelling story rather than a simple documentary. The film has Anupam Kher, Esha Deol, Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh in pivotal roles and is releasing in cinemas.