The Smashing Machine is an American biopic sports drama film written, directed, co-produced, and edited by Benny Safdie. Based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, it stars Dwayne Johnson as former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles.

Where to watch: In theatres (India) on October 10