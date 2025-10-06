Latest OTT And Theatrical Upcoming Releases This Week (October 6- October 12, 2025): Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 To Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson' The Smashing Machine', 7 Films And Series On Netflix, ZEE5 & Cinemas
Latest OTT And Theatrical Upcoming Releases This Week
Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: The week after the festive buzz is not so dull after all. There are some major theatrical releases and OTT outings making its way to entertain the audiences. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 is set for it big digital premiere whereas Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine is the highly anticipated film hitting the screens. Check out the list of films and OTT web-series you can't miss watching this coming week.
War 2
War 2 is an action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, from an original story by Aditya Chopra, it is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.
Streaming on Netflix on October 9
The Woman in Cabin 10
The Woman in Cabin 10 is an upcoming psychological thriller film directed by Simon Stone, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. It is based on the 2016 novel by Ruth Ware. The film stars Keira Knightley, Guy Pearce, Art Malik, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings and Hannah Waddingham.
Streaming on Netflix on October 9
The Smashing Machine
The Smashing Machine is an American biopic sports drama film written, directed, co-produced, and edited by Benny Safdie. Based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, it stars Dwayne Johnson as former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles.
Where to watch: In theatres (India) on October 10
Search: The Naina Murder Case
'Search: The Naina Murder Case' is set to premiere on JioHotstar next month. It is based on the Danish television phenomenon 'The Killing' (Forbrydelsen). This makes it the fourth international version of the acclaimed Nordic noir series. It has been helmed by popular filmmaker Rohit Sippy and is headlined by Konkona Sensharma. The series stars Surya Sharma, Shiv Pandit, Varun Thakur, Dhruv Sehgal, and Shraddha Das among others.
Streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on October 10
Kurukshetra
India's first mythological animated series titled Kurukshetra promises to present a modern take on the epic Mahabharata, where the show will explore the 18-day Kurukshetra battle through the perspective of the 18 warriors.
Streaming on Netflix on October 10
Sthal
Sthal is a 2023 Marathi film written and directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar. It stars Nandini Chikte in the lead role and it explores the tradition of arranged marriage in rural India.
Streaming on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) on October 10
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli
Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a Black Comedy film directed by Anshuman Jha. The film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Zoha Rahman. It had its world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2023.
Where to watch: In theatres on October 10
