Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: The coming festive week will see some major theatrical releases and OTT outings ruling the roost. While Korean shows like Ms Incognito and Genie, Make a Wish are set for their premiere on digital platforms, highly anticipated movies like Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari are all up for massive theatrical release. Check out the list of films and OTT web-series you can't miss watching this coming week.
Ms Incognito
Ms. Incognito is a South Korean crime romantic drama television series directed by Yoo Kwan-mo and written by Hyun Kyu-ri. It stars Jeon Yeo-been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon-ju, Joo Hyun-young and Seo Hyun-woo.
Steaming from September 29, 2025 on ENA and Genie TV in Korea, with international streaming on Rakuten Viki and Tving.
Madharaasi - Prime Video
Madharaasi is a Tamil psychological action thriller film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal in the lead roles.
Streaming on Prime Video from October 1, 2025.
13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms
It is a web series about a student returning to help his former teacher build an ed-tech startup, inspired by mathematics teacher Mohit Tyagi.
Streaming on Sony LIV from October 1, 2025.
Kantara: Chapter 1 - In Cinemas
Kantara: Chapter 1 is a period mythological action drama film written and directed by Rishab Shetty. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.
Theatrical release on October 2, 2025.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - In Cinemas
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.
Theatrical release on October 2, 2025.
The Smashing Machine - In Cinemas
The Smashing Machine is an American biographical sports drama film written, directed and edited by Benny Safdie. Based on the 2002 documentary The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr, it stars Dwayne Johnson as former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr, alongside Emily Blunt as Kerr's then-wife Dawn Staples, with Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles.
Theatrical release on October 3, 2025.
Genie, Make a Wish - Netflix
Genie, Make a Wish is a South Korean fantasy romantic comedy Netflix original series written by Kim Eun-sook, directed by Ahn Gil-ho, and starring Kim Woo-bin and Bae Suzy.
Streaming on Netflix on October 3, 2025.
