Latest OTT Releases (June 20-June 21): 7 New Films And Web Shows On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video & More

Ground Zero is an action thriller film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under Excel Entertainment. The film revolves around the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.

Streaming from June 20