Latest OTT Releases (June 20-June 21): 7 New Films And Web Shows On ZEE5, Netflix, Prime Video & More
Must-Watch OTT Releases For June 20-June 21 Weekend: Here’s a quick roundup of what’s streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.
Must-Watch OTT Releases For June 20-June 21 Weekend
Must-Watch OTT Releases For June: With comedies, thrillers and mystery leading the charge, watch these fresh movies and series promising to keep you hooked in this weekend of June 2025. Here's taking a quick roundup of what’s streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 – Netflix
The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 will open with the episode featuring Salman Khan. The hit comedy talk show which previously won hearts, will be back on Netflix. The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 will premiere new episodes on June 21, 2025.
Streaming from June 21
Kerala Crime Files Season 2 – JioHotstar
Kerala Crime Files is a Malayalam-language crime drama web series directed by Ahammed Khabeer and written by Ashiq Aimar starring Aju Varghese and Lal in lead roles. The first season Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara was released on 23 June 2023. The second season Kerala Crime Files 2 - The Search for CPO Ambili Raju will release on 20 June 2025.
Streaming from June 20
Ground Zero – Prime Video
Ground Zero is an action thriller film directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, under Excel Entertainment. The film revolves around the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem, better known as Ghazi Baba, was killed in 2003. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles.
Streaming from June 20
Detective Sherdil – ZEE5
Detective Sherdil is a mystery comedy film, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, who co-produced with Manmeet Singh, Roshni Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar under Zee5 Productions. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Panday, Diana Penty and Banita Sandhu.
Streaming from June 20
Grenfell: Uncovered
Grenfell: Uncovered is based on the survivors, witnesses and experts telling the story of the tragic fire that engulfed a residential tower block in London and the investigation that ensued. It is directed Olaide Sadiq. It has been produced by Ahmed Peerbux, James Saville and Anna Prichard.
Streaming from June 20
Found season 2 - JioHotstar
Found is an American procedural drama television series created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll that premiered on NBC on October 3, 2023 and concluded on May 15, 2025. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.
Streaming from June 20
Olympo - Netflix
A young adult sports drama series Olympo is created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, the Spanish-language show immerses viewers in the high-pressure and intensely focused lives of high-performance Spanish athletes. It highlights the life of synchronised swim captain Amaia Olaberria, who lives under the microscope of perfection at the CAR Pirineos high-performance centre.
Streaming from June 20
Trending Photos