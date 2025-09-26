Latest OTT Releases This Friday (September 26, 2025): French Lover To Janaawar - 7 Jaw-Dropping Films & Series To Seal The Deal On Netflix, ZEE5 & More
Latest OTT Releases Today: Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers.
Latest OTT Releases Today
This week looks exciting with a fresh slate of web-series ruling the roost on OTT space. From romance, drama to thrillers - get ready to binge watch all genres on a digital platform this weekend. Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers.
The Savant (September 26)
The Savant is about a top-secret investigator who infiltrates internet hate organizations to bring down the nation's most violent men.
Streaming on Apple TV+
Sarkeet (September 26)
Sarkeet is a Malayalam family drama film written and directed by Thamar KV The film stars Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol and Orhan Hyder in the lead roles.
Streaming on manoramaMAX
Mantis (September 26)
Mantis is a South Korean action thriller film co-written and directed by Lee Tae-sung in his feature debut for Netflix. The film starring Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young and co-written by Byun Sung-hyun is a spin-off, set in the same hired killer universe as of the 2023 film Kill Boksoon.
Streaming on Netflix
Janaawar – The Beast Within (September 26)
Janaawar – The Beast Within is a crime drama that highlights themes of identity, resilience, and societal bias starring Bhuvan Arora. The series features Bhuvan Arora in the lead, alongside Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Deekshha Sonalkar Tham, Badrul Islam, and Amit Sharma in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shachindra Vats.
Streaming on ZEE5
French Lover (September 26)
French Lover is a romantic comedy directed by Nina Rives.
Streaming on Netflix
Dangerous Animals (September 26)
Dangerous Animals is a survival horror film directed by Sean Byrne and written by Nick Lepard. The film stars Hassie Harrison, Josh Heuston, Rob Carlton, Ella Newton, Liam Greinke and Jai Courtney.
Streaming on Lionsgate Play
All of You (September 26)
All of You is an American science fiction romantic drama film directed by William Bridges. It stars Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, and Jenna Coleman.
Streaming on Apple TV+
