Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964562https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-ott-releases-this-friday-september-26-2025-french-lover-to-janaawar-7-jaw-dropping-films-series-to-seal-the-deal-on-netflix-zee5-more-2964562
NewsPhotosLatest OTT Releases This Friday (September 26, 2025): French Lover To Janaawar - 7 Jaw-Dropping Films & Series To Seal The Deal On Netflix, ZEE5 & More
photoDetails

Latest OTT Releases This Friday (September 26, 2025): French Lover To Janaawar - 7 Jaw-Dropping Films & Series To Seal The Deal On Netflix, ZEE5 & More

Latest OTT Releases Today: Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers.

Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest OTT Releases Today

1/8
Latest OTT Releases Today

Latest OTT Releases Today: This week looks exciting with a fresh slate of web-series ruling the roost on OTT space. From romance, drama to thrillers - get ready to binge watch all genres on a digital platform this weekend. Today, let's check out what is releasing or streaming this week for the cine lovers. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

The Savant (September 26)

2/8
The Savant (September 26)

The Savant is about a top-secret investigator who infiltrates internet hate organizations to bring down the nation's most violent men.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Follow Us

Sarkeet (September 26)

3/8
Sarkeet (September 26)

Sarkeet is a Malayalam family drama film written and directed by Thamar KV The film stars Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol and Orhan Hyder in the lead roles.

Streaming on manoramaMAX

Follow Us

Mantis (September 26)

4/8
Mantis (September 26)

Mantis is a South Korean action thriller film co-written and directed by Lee Tae-sung in his feature debut for Netflix. The film starring Im Si-wan and Park Gyu-young and co-written by Byun Sung-hyun is a spin-off, set in the same hired killer universe as of the 2023 film Kill Boksoon.

Streaming on Netflix

Follow Us

Janaawar – The Beast Within (September 26)

5/8
Janaawar – The Beast Within (September 26)

Janaawar – The Beast Within is a crime drama that highlights themes of identity, resilience, and societal bias starring Bhuvan Arora. The series features Bhuvan Arora in the lead, alongside Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Deekshha Sonalkar Tham, Badrul Islam, and Amit Sharma in pivotal roles. It is directed by Shachindra Vats.

Streaming on ZEE5

Follow Us

French Lover (September 26)

6/8
French Lover (September 26)

French Lover is a romantic comedy directed by Nina Rives.

Streaming on Netflix

Follow Us

Dangerous Animals (September 26)

7/8
Dangerous Animals (September 26)

Dangerous Animals is a survival horror film directed by Sean Byrne and written by Nick Lepard. The film stars Hassie Harrison, Josh Heuston, Rob Carlton, Ella Newton, Liam Greinke and Jai Courtney.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play

Follow Us

All of You (September 26)

8/8
All of You (September 26)

All of You is an American science fiction romantic drama film directed by William Bridges. It stars Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots, Zawe Ashton, Steven Cree, and Jenna Coleman.

Streaming on Apple TV+

Follow Us
Latest OTT releasesNew OTT releasesOTT releases this weekendOTT weekend watchlistNetflix releasesZEE5Film Releases in 2025EntertainmentNew Theatrical ReleasesLatest OTT Releases This Weekwhat to watch on OTT
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
India vs West Indies Test series 2025
India's Test Squad vs West Indies : 5 Players Snubbed From The Team, Karun Nair To Abhimanyu Easwaran, Check Full List
camera icon5
title
Treesha Thosar
Meet Treesha Thosar, the 6-Year-Old Star Who Created History at the National Film Awards
camera icon7
title
mobility
Indian Railway's Most Luxurious Train: Reserved For Only One Person; Has Medical Coach, Lounge, 5 Suites; Check Details
camera icon8
title
self improvement books
8 Must-Read Books For Self-Improvement
camera icon8
title
Second Richest Person
Meet Larry Ellison, World’s Second Richest Man Pledges To Give Away 95% Of His $373 Billion Fortune; He Is Founder Of…