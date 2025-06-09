Latest OTT Releases This Week (9 June - 15 June): 8 New Shows And Movies You Can't Miss This Weekend
OTT Releases This Week (9 June - 15 June): This upcoming week has an exciting line-up so tighten your seat belt! With action-packed sequences, unpredictable plot twist to Documentary that unveils the truth. This time OTT lovers will have a thrill ride of perfect binge worthy titles. From Arjun Rampal's Rana Naidu Season 2 to Karan Johar's The Traitors , Check the full list here!
The Traitors - Amazon Prime
The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality show. The show will be hosted by Filmmaker Karan Johar and will features 20 distinguished celebrities and Influencers who come together in this ultimate test of trust and betrayal at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan as they compete to win a significant cash prize and the coveted title. Dropping on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm on Amazon Prime Video.
Kings Of Jo'Burg Season 3 - Netflix
In Kings Of Jo'Burg's new season, Veronica Masire (played by Connie Ferguson) inherits the family curse and the throne as she takes over her family's crime business in Johannesburg. Blending crime, supernatural elements and drama the third season is arriving on June 13 on Netflix.
Alappuzha Gymkhana - SonyLIV
One of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025, Alappuzha Gymkhana tells the story of a group of young adults, who take up boxing to secure admission in college through sports quota. The sports drama is arriving on Sony LIV on June 13.
In Transit (Season 1) - Amazon Prime
In Transit is a four-part documentary that explores the journeys ofnine transgender individuals as they navigate love, identity crisis and everyday struggle across the transgender spectrum.
Subham - JioHotstar
Produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's production banner Tralala Moving Pictures. This movie is horror comedy that revolves around married men, who band together when their wives become engrossed in a television show. Subham is arriving on June 13 on Jio Hotstar.
Snow White - JioHotstar
Snow White is a live-action reimagining of Walt Disney's animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The story follows a princess, who joins forces with seven dwarfs and a group of rebels to liberate her kingdom from her stepmother.
Titan: The Oceangate Disaster - Netflix
Directed by Mark Monroe, Titan: The OceanGate Disaster is a documentary that explores the tragic implosion of Titan, a submersible operated by OceanGate, during an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic. Aboard the were Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate and others. Titan: The Oceangate Disaster will premier on June 11.
Rana Naidu Season 2 - Netflix
Rana Daggubati's hit series Rana Naidu is back with season 2 with fresh faces including Kriti Kharbanda And Arjun Rampal in crucial roles. the Season 2 trailer shows Rana Daggubati reprising his role, with Arjun Rampal joining the stellar cast as a villain. New season also brings a brutal showdown between Rana and Arjun, with blurred lines in the quest to protect one's family. Rana Naidu Season 2 is all set to premiere on June 13 on Netflix.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix/ Prime Videos)
