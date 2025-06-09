1 / 8

The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality show. The show will be hosted by Filmmaker Karan Johar and will features 20 distinguished celebrities and Influencers who come together in this ultimate test of trust and betrayal at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan as they compete to win a significant cash prize and the coveted title. Dropping on June 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday at 8pm on Amazon Prime Video.