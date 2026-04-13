Latest OTT releases this week (April 13 to April 19, 2026): Toaster to Matka King, top series & films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more
Latest OTT releases this week (April 13 to April 19, 2026): Toaster to Matka King, Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: In the upcoming week of April, we have our new slate of entertaining movies and series ready to keep you fully updated. From the highly-awaited quirky drama 'Toaster' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra to Vijay Varma's much-talked about 'Matka King' - the calendar is marked. This week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.
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Toaster
Toaster is an action comedy film directed by Vivek Daschaudary. It features Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The story follows a stingy man who becomes irrationally obsessed with a toaster he gifted to a newlywed couple, getting entangled in a chain of mishaps involving murder and mayhem.
Streaming date: April 15
Where to watch: Netflix
Roommates
Roommates is a comedy film directed by Chandler Levack and written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O'Sullivan. The film stars Sadie Sandler and Chloe East.
Streaming date: April 17
Where to watch: Netflix
Matka King
Matka King, features Vijay Varma, in the titular role. It is an upcoming web series directed by Nagraj Manjule. It tells the story of a cotton trader (Brij Bhatti) in 1960s Mumbai who spreads the game of Matka betting across the nation.
Streaming date: April 17
Where to watch: Prime Video
Do Deewane Seher Mein
Do Deewane Seher Mein is a romantic drama film written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.
Streaming date: April 17
Where to watch: Netflix
Assi
Assi is a courtroom drama film directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.
Streaming date: April 17
Where to watch: ZEE5
Alpha Males Season 5
Alpha Males is a Spanish comedy television series created by brother-and-sister team Alberto and Laura Caballero for Netflix.
Streaming date: April 17
Where to watch: Netflix
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