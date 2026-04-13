Latest OTT releases this week (April 13 to April 19, 2026): Toaster to Matka King, top series & films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more

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Latest OTT releases this week: In the upcoming week of April, we have our new slate of entertaining movies and series ready to keep you fully updated. From the highly-awaited quirky drama 'Toaster' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra to Vijay Varma's much-talked about 'Matka King' - the calendar is marked. This week has got it all packed. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, ZEE5 and more.

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