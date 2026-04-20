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NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (April 20-April 26, 2026) - Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to 24, best shows and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more
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Latest OTT releases this week (April 20-April 26, 2026) - Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to 24, best shows and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more

Latest OTT releases this week: Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

 

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest OTT releases this week

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Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: Get set to watch some most-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From animated science fiction television series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to Anil Kapoor's much-acclaimed 24 - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Badass Ravi Kumar

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Badass Ravi Kumar

Badass Ravi Kumar

Badass Ravi Kumar is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

Streaming date: April 18

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Brooklyn Nine-Nine

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Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is streaming in India on JioHotstar via The Peacock Hub. The popular comedy series, featuring all8 seasons and starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, is available in English, notes 2 and 3. 

Streaming date: April 20

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an upcoming animated science fiction television series and a spin-off of original Stranger Things. Tales from '85 takes place between the events of the second and third seasons of Stranger Things, and depicts the children – Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max – as they confront new monsters of the Upside Down, and unravel a "paranormal mystery terrorizing their town". 

Streaming date: April 23

Where to watch: Netflix

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Apex

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Apex

Apex

Apex is an upcoming survival action thriller film directed by Baltasar Kormákur, written by Jeremy Robbins, and starring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.

Streaming date: April 24

Where to watch: Netflix

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24

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24

24

Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor's much-loved action-thriller series 24 (Indian adaptation) is back with both seasons. The series, which follows ATS Chief Jai Singh Rathod in a real-time format, will release new batches of episodes every Friday.

Streaming date: April 24

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Straight To Hell

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Straight To Hell

Straight To Hell 

The Japanese drama series Straight to Hell is a biographical drama, starring Erika Toda as fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki.

Streaming date: April 27

Where to watch: Netflix

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