Latest OTT releases this week (April 20-April 26, 2026) - Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to 24, best shows and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more
Latest OTT releases this week: Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: Get set to watch some most-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From animated science fiction television series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to Anil Kapoor's much-acclaimed 24 - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
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Badass Ravi Kumar
Badass Ravi Kumar
Badass Ravi Kumar is a musical action film directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. It is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.
Streaming date: April 18
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is streaming in India on JioHotstar via The Peacock Hub. The popular comedy series, featuring all8 seasons and starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher, is available in English, notes 2 and 3.
Streaming date: April 20
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is an upcoming animated science fiction television series and a spin-off of original Stranger Things. Tales from '85 takes place between the events of the second and third seasons of Stranger Things, and depicts the children – Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max – as they confront new monsters of the Upside Down, and unravel a "paranormal mystery terrorizing their town".
Streaming date: April 23
Where to watch: Netflix
Apex
Apex
Apex is an upcoming survival action thriller film directed by Baltasar Kormákur, written by Jeremy Robbins, and starring Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, and Eric Bana.
Streaming date: April 24
Where to watch: Netflix
24
24
Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor's much-loved action-thriller series 24 (Indian adaptation) is back with both seasons. The series, which follows ATS Chief Jai Singh Rathod in a real-time format, will release new batches of episodes every Friday.
Streaming date: April 24
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Straight To Hell
Straight To Hell
The Japanese drama series Straight to Hell is a biographical drama, starring Erika Toda as fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki.
Streaming date: April 27
Where to watch: Netflix
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