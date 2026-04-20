Latest OTT releases this week (April 20-April 26, 2026) - Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to 24, best shows and films to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar & more

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Latest OTT releases this week: Get set to watch some most-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From animated science fiction television series Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 to Anil Kapoor's much-acclaimed 24 - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

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