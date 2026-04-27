Latest OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory, Kerala Story 2 to Wuthering Heights - Top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar & more
Latest OTT releases this week: Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: It's time to say bye to April with a rocking entertainment dose of movies and series. Get set go to witness some of the highly-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From Pulkit Samrat's thrilling OTT series Glory to internationally acclaimed Wuthering Heights - - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.
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Straight To Hell
Straight To Hell
The Japanese drama series Straight to Hell is a biographical drama, starring Erika Toda as fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki.
Streaming date: April 27
Where to watch: Netflix
The House of Spirits
The House of Spirits
The House of the Spirits is a Spanish-language drama TV mini-series adapting Isabel Allende’s novel. The series follows four generations of the Trueba family, focusing on love, revolution, and social upheaval in Chile, starring Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, and Maribel Verdú.
Streaming date: April 29
Where to watch: Prime Video
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights is a romantic period drama film written and directed by Emerald Fennell. Loosely based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, the film is a reinterpretation intended by Fennell to 'recreate the feeling of a teenage girl reading this book for the first time'. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi respectively star as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.
Streaming date: May 1
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Undekhi Season 4
Undekhi Season 4
Undekhi: The Final Battle (Season 4) is directed by Ashish R Shukla. The series centers on the escalating war within the Atwal family, described as 'Papaji vs Rinku', while DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) continues his pursuit of justice.
Streaming date: May 1
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Kerala Story 2
Kerala Story 2
The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. A sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, this film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha.
Streaming date: May 1
Where to watch: ZEE5
Raakaasa
Raakaasa
This is a Telugu comedy fantasy drama with the story focussing on what happens when an NRI returning home after a decade, chases romance inadvertently. He awakens an ancient darkness long feared by his village. As the threat intensifies, love turns deadly and life hangs in the balance.
Streaming date: May 1
Where to watch: Netflix
Glory
Glory
Glory is a sports-crime thriller web series starring Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu Sharma, Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, and Jannat Zubair. The series marks Pulkit's OTT lead debut and features him as a boxer in a gritty, action-packed drama centered on boxing in Haryana.
Streaming date: May 1
Where to watch: Netflix
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