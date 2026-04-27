Latest OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory, Kerala Story 2 to Wuthering Heights - Top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar & more

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Latest OTT releases this week: It's time to say bye to April with a rocking entertainment dose of movies and series. Get set go to witness some of the highly-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From Pulkit Samrat's thrilling OTT series Glory to internationally acclaimed Wuthering Heights - - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

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