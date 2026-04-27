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NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory, Kerala Story 2 to Wuthering Heights - Top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar & more
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Latest OTT releases this week (April 27-May 3, 2026): Glory, Kerala Story 2 to Wuthering Heights - Top films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar & more

Latest OTT releases this week: Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more.

 

Updated:Apr 27, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Latest OTT releases this week

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Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: It's time to say bye to April with a rocking entertainment dose of movies and series. Get set go to witness some of the highly-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From Pulkit Samrat's thrilling OTT series Glory to internationally acclaimed Wuthering Heights - - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

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Straight To Hell

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Straight To Hell

Straight To Hell 

The Japanese drama series Straight to Hell is a biographical drama, starring Erika Toda as fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki.

Streaming date: April 27

Where to watch: Netflix

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The House of Spirits

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The House of Spirits

The House of Spirits

The House of the Spirits is a Spanish-language drama TV mini-series adapting Isabel Allende’s novel. The series follows four generations of the Trueba family, focusing on love, revolution, and social upheaval in Chile, starring Alfonso Herrera, Nicole Wallace, and Maribel Verdú.

Streaming date: April 29

Where to watch: Prime Video

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Wuthering Heights

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Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights

Wuthering Heights is a romantic period drama film written and directed by Emerald Fennell. Loosely based on the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, the film is a reinterpretation intended by Fennell to 'recreate the feeling of a teenage girl reading this book for the first time'. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi respectively star as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Undekhi Season 4

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Undekhi Season 4

Undekhi Season 4

Undekhi: The Final Battle (Season 4) is directed by Ashish R Shukla. The series centers on the escalating war within the Atwal family, described as 'Papaji vs Rinku', while DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) continues his pursuit of justice.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: SonyLIV

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Kerala Story 2

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Kerala Story 2

Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh. A sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, this film features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: ZEE5

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Raakaasa

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Raakaasa

Raakaasa

This is a Telugu comedy fantasy drama with the story focussing on what happens when an NRI returning home after a decade, chases romance inadvertently. He awakens an ancient darkness long feared by his village. As the threat intensifies, love turns deadly and life hangs in the balance.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Netflix

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Glory

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Glory

Glory

Glory is a sports-crime thriller web series starring Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu Sharma, Suvinder Vicky, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, and Jannat Zubair. The series marks Pulkit's OTT lead debut and features him as a boxer in a gritty, action-packed drama centered on boxing in Haryana.

Streaming date: May 1

Where to watch: Netflix 

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