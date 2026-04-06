Latest OTT releases this week: Tu Yaa Main to O'Romeo, top series & films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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Latest OTT releases this week: April is here and it is loaded with most-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From the spine-chilling survival thriller 'Tu Yaa Main' starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's actioner 'O'Romeo by renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.

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