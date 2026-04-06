Latest OTT releases this week: Tu Yaa Main to O'Romeo, top series & films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Latest OTT releases this week: Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: April is here and it is loaded with most-awaited entertainers for the viewers on the OTT space. The new slate of movies and series is ready to keep you packed for the coming week. From the spine-chilling survival thriller 'Tu Yaa Main' starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's actioner 'O'Romeo by renowned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj - we have got you covered. Check out the top films and shows releasing in cinemas and Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more.
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Star Wars: Maul-Shadow Lord
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is an upcoming animated television series created by Dave Filoni. It is part of the Star Wars franchise, taking place after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008–2020), and follows former Sith lord Maul during the reign of the Galactic Empire.
Streaming date: April 6
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Boys Final Season
The fifth and final season of the American satirical superhero television series The Boys, the first series in the franchise based on the comic book series of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, was developed for television by Eric Kripke. The final episode is titled 'Blood and Bone,' which is around the long-awaited showdown between Billy Butcher and Homelander.
Streaming date: April 8
Where to watch: Prime Video
Big Mistakes
Big Mistakes is an upcoming crime comedy television series, created by Dan Levy and Rachel Sennott. Levy also acts as showrunner and leads the cast.
Streaming date: April 9
Where to watch: Netflix
Thaai Kizhavi
Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil comedy film, written and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, in his directorial debut. The film stars Radikaa Sarathkumar in the titular role, alongside Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, and Ilavarasu.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: JioHotstar
O'Romeo
O'Romeo is an action thriller film written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: Prime Video
Tu Yaa Main
Gen-Z stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's survival thriller is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool.
Streaming date: April 10
Where to watch: Netflix
Euphoria Season 3
Euphoria is a teen drama television series created and principally written by Sam Levinson. It is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series stars Zendaya in the titular role.
Streaming date: April 12
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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