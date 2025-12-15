Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 15 to December 21, 2025): Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat To The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 - 8 Unmissable Shows & Films On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & More
Latest OTT Releases This Week: The December binge list is loaded this week with Bollywood masala and Pan-India outings. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's superhit romantic comedy horror film Thamma to Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's mushy love story Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - the entertainment platter is ready to be served and how! Check out these 8 highly-anticipated films and shows on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more.
Thamma
Thamma is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.
Release Date: December 16
Where to watch: Prime Video
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a romantic drama film directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh. The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles.
Release Date: December 16
Where to watch: Netflix
Emily In Paris Season 5
Emily In Paris Season 5 is a romantic comedy drama television series created by Darren Star for Netflix. The series stars Lily Collins as aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, an American who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. The series also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.
Release Date: December 18
Where to watch: Netflix
Four More Shots Please! Season 4
Four More Shots Please! is a comedy-drama streaming television series directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana. The first all-women-protagonist Indian original stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.
Release Date: December 19
Where to watch: Prime Video
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders
Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders is a crime thriller directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh. Apart from Nawazuddin, the film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor in the lead roles.
Release Date: December 19
Where to watch: Netflix
Mrs. Deshpande
Mrs. Deshpande is a series about how police seek help from imprisoned serial killer to catch a copycat murderer mimicking her methods. It features Madhuri Dixit in the lead role along with Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar pivotal parts. It has been directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.
Release Date: December 19
Where to watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
Nayanam
Nayanam refers to a new Telugu psychological thriller web series starring Varun Sandesh, Priyanka Jain, Uttej, Ali Reza, Rekha Nirosha.. It is about an ophthalmologist with dark secrets. It is directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada.
Release Date: December 19
Where to watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4
The Great Indian Kapil Show is an Indian sketch comedy talk show hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma. The series has been renewed for a fourth season, which will start streaming on December 20, 2025.
Release Date: December 20
Where to watch: Netflix
