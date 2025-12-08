1 / 8

Latest OTT Releases This Week: The winter carnival for featuring binge-watch list is here! December's weekly dose of series and movies including Real Kashmir Football Club web-series to Superman and F1, the highly-anticipated Hollywood biggies are all set to land on OTT. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills)