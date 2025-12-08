Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to December 14, 2025): Real Kashmir Football Club To Brad Pitt's F1, 7 New Films And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar & ZEE5
photoDetails

Latest OTT Releases This Week (December 8 to December 14, 2025): Real Kashmir Football Club To Brad Pitt's F1, 7 New Films And Shows On Netflix, JioHotstar & ZEE5

 Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.

 

Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week: The winter carnival for featuring binge-watch list is here! December's weekly dose of series and movies including Real Kashmir Football Club web-series to Superman and  F1, the highly-anticipated Hollywood biggies are all set to land on OTT. Check out 7 new films and web-shows to watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Film & Series Posters/Stills) 

Real Kashmir Football Club

Real Kashmir Football Club

Real Kashmir Football Club is a new web series starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul, inspired by the real-life story of Kashmir's first professional football club.

Release Date: December 9 Where to watch: Sony LIV [OTTplay Premium]

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

Simon Cowell's journey to create a hit boy band, showing behind-the-scenes footage from auditions to debut single release, continuing his legacy of discovering talent.

Release Date: December 10 Where to watch: Netflix

Superman

Superman

Superman is a 2025 superhero film based on the eponymous character from DC Comics. Written and directed by James Gunn, it is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) and a reboot of the Superman film series. David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. 

Release Date: December 11 Where to watch: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

F1

F1

F1 is a sports drama film starring Brad Pitt as Formula One (F1) racing driver Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team, APXGP, from collapse. The film was directed by Joseph Kosinski from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem also star in supporting roles.

Release Date: December 12 Where to watch: Apple TV

Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat

Saali Mohabbat is a Hindi drama thriller film written and directed by Tisca Chopra in her directorial debut. The film stars Radhika Apte, Divyendu Sharma, and Anurag Kashyap.

Release Date: December 12 Where to watch: ZEE5 [OTTplay Premium]

Single Papa

Single Papa

A newly-divorced "man-child" shocks his family by adopting a baby. As chaos unfolds, the immature Gaurav Gehlot must navigate single parenthood while his bewildered relatives adjust to the situation. It is co-directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani. It stars Kunal Kemmu, Dayanand Shetty, Sudhakar Trivedi, Prajakta Koli and Manoj Pahwa.

Release Date: December 12 Where to watch: Netflix

The Great Shamsuddin Family

The Great Shamsuddin Family

As per IMDb, A writer faces her most important deadline while her house erupts in family chaos, forcing her to juggle a 12-hour writing sprint with an unfolding domestic emergency. It is directed by Anusha Rizvi. It features Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha and Farida Jalal.

Release Date: December 12 Where to watch: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

