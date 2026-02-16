Latest OTT releases this week (February 16 to February 22, 2026): Tu Meri Main Tera..., BAFTA 2026 to Kennedy on Netflix, ZEE5 & More

1 / 8

Latest OTT releases this week: The new week is here and so is the entertainment platter. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone-starrer releasing on OTT - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)