Latest OTT releases this week (February 16 to February 22, 2026): Tu Meri Main Tera..., BAFTA 2026 to Kennedy on Netflix, ZEE5 & More
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: The new week is here and so is the entertainment platter. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone-starrer releasing on OTT - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.
Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (ANTM)
It is the essential documentary on ANTM. The glamorous modeling competition on models, judges and "ANTM" insiders — including Tyra Banks — look back at the reality show's complicated legacy in this eye-opening documentary series. It features Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, and Miss J. Alexander.
OTT Release Date: February 16
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Being Gordon Ramsay
Being Gordon Ramsay is a 6-part Netflix docuseries offering a behind-the-scenes look at the chef’s life. Filmed over six months, the series tracks Ramsay juggling family with his most ambitious project yet: launching five culinary experiences in London's 22 Bishopsgate.
OTT Release Date: February 18
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy film written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.
OTT Release Date: February 19
Streaming Platform: Prime Video
The Night Agent Season 3
The Night Agent is an American action thriller television series created by Shawn Ryan based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.
OTT Release Date: February 19
Streaming Platform: Netflix
Raakshasa
Rakshasa is a Kannada-language horror thriller film written and directed by Lohith H. The film stars Prajwal Devaraj and Sonal Monteiro.
OTT Release Date: February 20
Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
Kennedy
Kennedy is a neo-noir crime thriller film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022).
OTT Release Date: February 20
Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
BAFTA 2026
The 79th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, will be held on 22 February 2026, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre.
OTT Release Date: February 22
Streaming Platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)
