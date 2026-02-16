Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3017293https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/latest-ott-releases-this-week-february-16-to-february-22-2026-tu-meri-main-tera-bafta-2026-to-kennedy-on-netflix-zee5-more-3017293
NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (February 16 to February 22, 2026): Tu Meri Main Tera..., BAFTA 2026 to Kennedy on Netflix, ZEE5 & More
photoDetails

Latest OTT releases this week (February 16 to February 22, 2026): Tu Meri Main Tera..., BAFTA 2026 to Kennedy on Netflix, ZEE5 & More

Latest OTT releases this week (February 16 to February 22, 2026): From Tu Meri Main Tera to BAFTA 2026 - Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

 

Updated:Feb 16, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Latest OTT releases this week

1/8
Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: The new week is here and so is the entertainment platter. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone-starrer releasing on OTT - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

Follow Us

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (ANTM)

2/8
Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (ANTM)

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (ANTM)

It is the essential documentary on ANTM. The glamorous modeling competition on models, judges and "ANTM" insiders — including Tyra Banks — look back at the reality show's complicated legacy in this eye-opening documentary series. It features Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, and Miss J. Alexander.

OTT Release Date: February 16

 

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Follow Us

Being Gordon Ramsay

3/8
Being Gordon Ramsay

Being Gordon Ramsay

Being Gordon Ramsay is a 6-part Netflix docuseries offering a behind-the-scenes look at the chef’s life. Filmed over six months, the series tracks Ramsay juggling family with his most ambitious project yet: launching five culinary experiences in London's 22 Bishopsgate. 

OTT Release Date: February 18

 

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Follow Us

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

4/8
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is a romantic comedy film written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

OTT Release Date: February 19

 

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Follow Us

The Night Agent Season 3

5/8
The Night Agent Season 3

The Night Agent Season 3

The Night Agent is an American action thriller television series created by Shawn Ryan based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

OTT Release Date: February 19

 

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Follow Us

Raakshasa

6/8
Raakshasa

Raakshasa

Rakshasa is a Kannada-language horror thriller film written and directed by Lohith H. The film stars Prajwal Devaraj and Sonal Monteiro.

OTT Release Date: February 20

 

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Follow Us

Kennedy

7/8
Kennedy

Kennedy

Kennedy is a neo-noir crime thriller film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles. The film marks the third collaboration of Kashyap and Bhat after Ugly (2013) and Dobaaraa (2022).

OTT Release Date: February 20

 

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Follow Us

BAFTA 2026

8/8
BAFTA 2026

BAFTA 2026

The 79th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, will be held on 22 February 2026, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre. 

OTT Release Date: February 22

 

Streaming Platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

Follow Us
Latest OTT releasesott watchlistwhat to watch on OTTEntertainmentOTT releasesNew OTT releasesNetflix releaseZEE5 Releasesbest OTT releasesOTT releaseKennedy on OTTTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu MeriTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on OTT
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Happy Maha Shivratri 2026
Maha Shivratri 2026 special: 10 baby names inspired by Lord Shiva and their divine meanings
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Can Indian batters refuse to play Usman Tariq’s pause delivery? ICC rules explained before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli's MCG knock to MS Dhoni's 2007 masterstroke: Top 10 memorable moments from IND vs PAK rivalry
camera icon7
title
India passport rank
India's passport rank climbs to 75th position in Henley Index 2026: Visa-free access to 56 countries - one more nation added | Check
camera icon7
title
sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Who is sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, known for his rendition of ‘Shiv Kailash’? What is the controversy regarding his connection with maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar?