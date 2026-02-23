Advertisement
Latest OTT releases this week (February 23 to March 1 , 2026): BAFTAs 2026, The Bluff to Ikkis - New shows & films on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More
Latest OTT releases this week (February 23 to March 1 , 2026): BAFTAs 2026, The Bluff to Ikkis - New shows & films on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More

Latest OTT releases this week (February 23 to March 1 , 2026): From BAFTAs 2026, The Bluff to Ikkis, check out the 7 new outings on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More.

Updated:Feb 23, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: The new week is here and so is our new releases platter on the digital space. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From BAFTAs 2026 honouring the big names to Dharmendra's last release Ikkis releasing on OTT - the upcoming calendar is full of unmissable watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters) 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

BAFTAs 2026

BAFTAs 2026

BAFTAs 2026

The 79th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, will be held on 22 February 2026, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre. 

Streaming date: February 23

 

Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan is a romantic thriller series that explores the dangerous, thin line between passionate love and extreme obsession. It features Tejasswi Prakash as Charu, Ravi Kishan as Huntry Chauhan, and Anud Singh Dhaka as Kartik Pandey.

Streaming date: February 24

 

Streaming platform: Amazon MX Player

The Bluff

The Bluff

The Bluff

The Bluff is an upcoming swashbuckler action thriller film directed by Frank E Flowers, written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison. 

Streaming date: February 25

 

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Bridgerton is an alternative history regency romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, it is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix. 

Streaming date: February 26

 

Streaming platform: Netflix

Ikkis

Ikkis

Ikkis

Ikkis is a biographical war drama film directed and co-written by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut, Dharmendra and Asrani in their final film roles, and Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia. It is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award, and centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

Streaming date: February 26

 

Streaming platform: Prime Video

Accused

Accused

Accused

'Accused' tells the story of what happens when a celebrated queer doctor in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Accused' features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta and Sukant Goel in pivotal parts.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: Netflix

Thadayam

Thadayam

Thadayam

Thadayam is an upcoming crime series, written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel. It features Samuthirakani, Shivada, Raj Tirandas, Munnar Ramesh, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravai, Vishakan and Pulipandi among others.

Streaming date: February 27

 

Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Latest OTT releasesott watchlistwhat to watch on OTTEntertainmentOTT releasesNew OTT releasesNetflix releaseZEE5 Releasesbest OTT releasesOTT releaseIkkis on OTTBAFTA 2026BAFTA 2026 winners listThe BluffThe Bluff movie reviewPriyanka Chopra
