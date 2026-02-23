Latest OTT releases this week (February 23 to March 1 , 2026): BAFTAs 2026, The Bluff to Ikkis - New shows & films on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More
Latest OTT releases this week (February 23 to March 1 , 2026): From BAFTAs 2026, The Bluff to Ikkis, check out the 7 new outings on Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5 & More.
Latest OTT releases this week
Latest OTT releases this week: The new week is here and so is our new releases platter on the digital space. The action-packed week has some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space. From BAFTAs 2026 honouring the big names to Dharmendra's last release Ikkis releasing on OTT - the upcoming calendar is full of unmissable watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.
BAFTAs 2026
The 79th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs, will be held on 22 February 2026, honouring the best national and foreign films of 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall within London's Southbank Centre.
Streaming date: February 23
Streaming platform: Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)
Psycho Saiyaan
Psycho Saiyaan is a romantic thriller series that explores the dangerous, thin line between passionate love and extreme obsession. It features Tejasswi Prakash as Charu, Ravi Kishan as Huntry Chauhan, and Anud Singh Dhaka as Kartik Pandey.
Streaming date: February 24
Streaming platform: Amazon MX Player
The Bluff
The Bluff is an upcoming swashbuckler action thriller film directed by Frank E Flowers, written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini, and starring Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.
Streaming date: February 25
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2
Bridgerton is an alternative history regency romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix. Based on the book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, it is Shondaland's first scripted show for Netflix.
Streaming date: February 26
Streaming platform: Netflix
Ikkis
Ikkis is a biographical war drama film directed and co-written by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut, Dharmendra and Asrani in their final film roles, and Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia. It is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra award, and centered around the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.
Streaming date: February 26
Streaming platform: Prime Video
Accused
'Accused' tells the story of what happens when a celebrated queer doctor in London is accused of sexual misconduct, her life unravels. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Accused' features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta and Sukant Goel in pivotal parts.
Streaming date: February 27
Streaming platform: Netflix
Thadayam
Thadayam is an upcoming crime series, written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel. It features Samuthirakani, Shivada, Raj Tirandas, Munnar Ramesh, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravai, Vishakan and Pulipandi among others.
Streaming date: February 27
Streaming platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
