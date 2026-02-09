Advertisement
NewsPhotosLatest OTT releases this week (February 9, 2026 to February 15, 2026): Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to O'Romeo - Unmissable new shows & films on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas
Latest OTT releases this week (February 9, 2026 to February 15, 2026): Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to O'Romeo - Unmissable new shows & films on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

Latest OTT releases this week (February 9, 2026 to February 15, 2026): From O'Romeo to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu - 6 new shows & films on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas.

Updated:Feb 09, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week: Get ready for the action-packed week with some unmissable shows and movies hitting the digital space as well as opening in cinemas. From Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's O'Romeo coming out a day ahead of the Valentine's Day to Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh's much-loved Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu releasing on OTT - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 6 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is a Telugu action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role, alongside Venkatesh, Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa. 

OTT Release Date: February 11

 

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

The Emmy-nominated series is all set for its Season 10 where couple get engaged without ever seeing one another. 

OTT Release Date: February 11

 

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Kohrra is a crime thriller police procedural television series on Netflix created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and directed by Randeep Jha.

OTT Release Date: February 11

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Baby Girl is a Malayalam medical thriller starring Nivin Pauly, directed by Arun Varma and written by Bobby-Sanjay. 

OTT Release Date: February 12

 

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

O' Romeo is an action thriller film written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

OTT Release Date: February 13

 

Streaming Platform: in cinemas

The Conjuring: Last Rites is a supernatural horror film directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The film is the ninth installment in The Conjuring film series, and is based on the real-life investigations of the Smurl haunting case.

OTT Release Date: February 13

 

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

