Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026): 120 Bahadur To Mastiii 4, Bha Bha Ba, 7 Show & Films To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & JioHotstar
photoDetails

Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026): 120 Bahadur To Mastiii 4, Bha Bha Ba, 7 Show & Films To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & JioHotstar

Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026): Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

 

Updated:Jan 12, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week

Latest OTT Releases This Week: Get ready to witness an amazing line-up of entertaining watchlist this week on OTT. From 120 Bahadur, 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards To Mastiii 4, Bha Bah Bha, 7- the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 7 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards is an annual awards ceremony honoring excellence in film and American television productions in 2025. The winners will be revealed during the live telecast, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton. Nikki Glaser will return to host for the second consecutive year.

Viewers in India can stream the ceremony LIVE, 5:30 AM onwards, from January 12 on JioHotstar.

Release Date: January 12 (India streaming date)

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is a historical drama film directed by Simon Curtis from a screenplay by Julian Fellowes. It is the sequel to Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022) and the third and final film in the Downton Abbey franchise. 

Release Date: January 12

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

An inside look at the years of effort and craft that went into the final installment of the Duffer Brothers' generation-defining series, as per Netflix.

Release Date: January 12

Streaming Platform: Netflix

120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is a war film directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna as Shugan Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh. The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War and fought on 18 November 1962, when 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment entirely made up of Ahirs, defended their post against a 3000-strong Chinese Army contingent, inflicting on them over 1300 causalities.

Release Date: January 16

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is a Malayalam action comedy film directed by Dhananjay Shankar (in his directorial debut), written by Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. It stars an ensemble cast of Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan and Ashokan among many others.

Release Date: January 16

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval

Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jishnu Sreekumar. The film stars Mammootty and Vinayakan along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran in supporting roles.

Release Date: January 16

Streaming Platform: Sony LIV (OTTplay Premium)

Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4 is a comedy film directed by Milap Zaveri. The film is the fourth installment in the Masti film series. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles. Release Date: January 12

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)  

