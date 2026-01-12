Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 12, 2026 To January 18, 2026): 120 Bahadur To Mastiii 4, Bha Bha Ba, 7 Show & Films To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & JioHotstar

2 / 8

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards is an annual awards ceremony honoring excellence in film and American television productions in 2025. The winners will be revealed during the live telecast, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton. Nikki Glaser will return to host for the second consecutive year.

Viewers in India can stream the ceremony LIVE, 5:30 AM onwards, from January 12 on JioHotstar.

Release Date: January 12 (India streaming date)

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)