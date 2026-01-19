Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 to January 25, 2026): Tere Ishk Mein, Cheekatilo To Mastiii 4, Top Films & Shows To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, JioHotstar & More

5 / 7

Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the popular Masti franchise, is all set for its digital premiere. The adult comedy will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to enjoy the madness from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani for another chaotic and laughter-filled ride. The ensemble cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, among others.

Release Date: January 23

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)