NewsPhotosLatest OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 to January 25, 2026): Tere Ishk Mein, Cheekatilo To Mastiii 4, Top Films & Shows To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, JioHotstar & More
Latest OTT Releases This Week (January 19, 2026 to January 25, 2026): Tere Ishk Mein, Cheekatilo To Mastiii 4, Top Films & Shows To Watch On ZEE5, Netflix, JioHotstar & More

Latest OTT Releases This Week: Check out these 6 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more.

 

Updated:Jan 19, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week

Latest OTT releases this week: The winter chills are perfect to hit the couch and check out an amazing line-up of releases on OTT. From Tere Ishk Mein, Cheekatilo To Mastiii 4 - the upcoming calendar is full of such amazing watchlist for the cinebuffs. Check out these 6 highly-anticipated releases on Netflix, ZEE5, Jiohotstar and more. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Posters)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an American fantasy drama television series created by Ira Parker and George RR Martin. A prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019), it is the third television series in Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire franchise and is an adaptation of the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall ("Dunk"), the titular hedge knight, and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Aegon Targaryen ("Egg").

Release Date: January 19

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is a romantic drama film directed by Aanand L Rai from a screenplay written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa (2013), the film stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

Release Date: January 23

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Sirai

Sirai

Sirai is a Tamil crime courtroom drama film directed by debutant Suresh Rajakumari from a screenplay he co-wrote with Tamizh, who wrote the story. The film stars Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar (in her Tamil debut) and Anantha Thambirajah in the lead roles. It is Akshay Kumar's acting debut, and the second collaboration of Prabhu and Thamizh after the latter's directorial debut.

Release Date: January 23

 

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4

Mastiii 4, the fourth instalment of the popular Masti franchise, is all set for its digital premiere. The adult comedy will soon be available for streaming, allowing fans to enjoy the madness from the comfort of their homes.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the iconic trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani for another chaotic and laughter-filled ride. The ensemble cast also includes Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Elnaaz Norouzi, Ruhi Singh, Shreya Sharma, among others.

Release Date: January 23

Streaming Platform: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Gustaakh Ishq

Gustaakh Ishq

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is a romantic drama film directed by Vibhu Puri. The film stars Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. The film marks the debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a film producer. 

Release Date: January 23

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

Cheekatilo

Cheekatilo

Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda's upcoming Telugu original crime suspense drama, Cheekatilo, is all set to premiere from January 23 on Prime Video. The movie also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas. It has been directed by Sharan Kopishetty.

Release Date: January 23

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

